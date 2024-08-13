ANthony JOshua Thinks Oleksandr Usyk Has what it takes to best tyson fury in rematch

Connect with us

By: Sean Crose

He’s been a unified world heavyweight champion and remains one of the biggest names in the fight game. In other words, when Anthony Joshua talks, people listen. This is especially true when it comes to Tyson Fury and undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. Joshua has lost to Usyk twice, after all – plus a potential fight between he and Fury has been talked about forever. Now that Usyk and Fury are fighting again in December after Usyk won their first fight by split decision, Joshua has thoughts.

“I think it’s going to be a tough fight early on,” Joshua said on Queensbury Promotions, “and then I feel like Usyk will edge it again.” Although he’s been beaten twice by Usyk, Joshua has respect for his former foe. “He’s a class operator,” Joshua said of Usyk, “and I feel like Usyk’s one of the best out there. That’s why I think he’ll win.” There’s no denying that Usyk is, in fact, an extraordinary fighter. Joshua is no slouch, and the Ukrainian was able to dominate him twice. And, of course, there was Usyk’s first fight against Fury, which saw Usyk win via split decision.

As for Joshua himself, he’s got a battle coming up with Daniel Dubois for Dubois’ IBF heavyweight title. That title used to belong to Joshua, who no doubt wouldn’t mind getting it back.

