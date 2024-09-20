ANthony Joshua-Daniel dubois: so who wins?

By: Sean Crose

As almost all fight fans are aware, two time heavyweight multititlist Anthony Joshua will be battling Daniel Dubois this weekend for Dubois’ IBF heavyweight strap at Wembley Stadium in London. A hugely important matchup between two big and powerful men, Joshua-Dubois is an enormous deal in Britain and is an extremely interesting affair for those of us living across the pond. Joshua, after all, has risen from a world class career slump with a new trainer (Ben Davison) and energized performances. Dubois, on the other hand, arguably beat Oleksandr Usyk with a single shot when they fought some time back (the shot was ruled a low blow, allowing Usyk to go on to win the fight). What’s more, Dubois has gone on to win two in a row within the distance since that time.

So…whose going to win this scheduled 12 round affair? Joshua is the bigger draw with the better resume, but it’s Dubois who holds the IBF title and who nearly beat Usyk, a fighter who has bested Joshua twice. Dubois jabs well, has solid footwork, and of course has the power to take down a wall. No one can write off a record where all but two of the man’s many victories have occurred within the distance.

Joshua, however, has that height advantage. As good as Dubois’ jab is Joshua’s is likely better. What’s more, Davison seems to have have shown Joshua how to avoid the kinds of heavy shots that have harmed him throughout the course of his career. The man now fights with patience and a confidence that had been missing for a while. To win, Dubois will have to get inside…and get inside without being punished by Joshua, who can knock him out with a single blow and who possesses ferocious body punching of his own.

Perhaps the most important thing to consider here is the fact that Dubois hasn’t fought at this level. Oh, he’s had some huge fights, but he’s never appeared at the opposite end of a London ring with Joshua on the other side. In other words, Joshua can pack ’em in. With close to a hundred thousand people showing up this Saturday to catch Joshua-Dubois live, it’s notable that Joshua will have been here before. Dubois will have not. Such things make a difference.

None of this is to say Dubois can’t pull out the upset. The talented and confident titlist certainly can. I don’t think he will though, which is why I’m predicting a Joshua win courtesy of an eleventh round stoppage.