Angulo Decisions Quillin – Knockouts Define Evening

By: Sean Crose

The Rabobank Theater in Bakersfield, California hosted a PBC on Fox Sports 1 card Saturday evening. The first fight offered one heck of a knockout as the 11-0 welterweight Jesus Ramos nailed the 12-4 Ricky Edwards with a thunderous left hook in the the third round of their scheduled eight round match. Referee Jack Reiss stopped the proceedings when it was clear that Edwards, who was lying face down on the canvas, wasn’t going to be able to continue. Although New Jersey’s Edwards had previously lost three of his last four fights, there was no taking away the powerful impression the eighteen year old Ramos’ left hand made – to fans as well as to poor Edwards.

Next up, the undefeated Terell Williams, 18-0, faced welterweight veteran Thomas Dulorme, 24-3-1, in a scheduled 10 round affair. Both men looked sharp in the first, though there wasn’t much action. Dulorme brought the pressure in the second while both men landed well. The third round saw both men do well – but Dulorme appeared to be landing the more impressive punches. Williams looked sharp in the fourth, but Dulorme was landing the showier – and sometimes lower – punches. Both men traded ferociously in the fifth – a round Williams may well have won.

Williams went on to look effective in the sixth, though Dulorme worked the body well. Dulorme made it clear in the seventh that he was absolutely focused on winning. The man simply kept coming forward in high energy style. Dulorme ended up with a considerable cut over his left eye in the eighth due to an accidental head butt. Williams was able to pick his shots well in the ninth. Dulorme sent Williams down with a terrific left in the tenth, then unloaded and nearly stopped his man. Williams survived the round – but Dulorme got the well deserved decision win.

The co-main saw the 12-0 Chris Colbert battle the 33-7 Miguel Beltran Jr in a scheduled 10 round affair in the super featherweight realm. Colbert’s fast hands told the tale for most of the first – then a blinding, earth shattering shot ended things before the bell. Like Ricky Edwards earlier in the evening, Beltran ended up flat on his face. It was a stunning knockout.

It was time for the main event. Former WBA and WBO middleweight champ Peter Quillin, 34-1-1, battled popular veteran Alfredo Angulo, 25-7, in a scheduled 10 round super middleweight bout. Quillin employed an effective hit and run strategy in the first. Angulo was able to find and land on the elusive Quillin at the end of the second. Angulo furiously worked the inside in the third. Quillin moved and worked his jab quite well in the fourth, but a thunderous shot from Angulo clearly had Quillin rattled. The fifth was a battle between Quillin’s jab and Angulo’s aggression.

The sixth turned into a high octane affair, thought Angulo may have edged it. Angulo landed well in the seventh, but Quillin’s jab may have edged it. Angulo was again able to find and do damage in his man in the eighth. The ninth followed the pattern of many rounds before it – Quillin did a great job early on, then Angulo hurt his man in the final minute or so. The final round ended in exciting fashion. In fact, it was hard to say who would get the nod – the gritty Angulo or the slick Quillin.

The judges ruled it for Angulo via split decision.