Andy Ruiz Jr. will return to the ring against Damian Knyba on Friday, September 4 at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The card airs in the United States on TNT and truTV and streams worldwide on DAZN as the third headline show of The Fight, the new monthly boxing series from TNT Sports. Tickets go on presale July 16, with general sale beginning July 17.

Ruiz Jr. (35-2-1, 22 KOs) has not fought since a majority draw with Jarrell Miller in Los Angeles in August 2024, the third bout in a row in his adopted home city following wins over Chris Arreola and Luis Ortiz. The 36-year-old signed a multi-fight promotional deal with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom last week, reuniting with the promoter who staged his June 2019 upset of Anthony Joshua in New York, the night Ruiz became the first heavyweight world champion of Mexican descent.

“I’m going to be fighting in Newark, New Jersey on September 4 baby,” Ruiz Jr. said. “After we get this victory, I would love to fight all the guys that have the belts the Oleksandr Usyk vacated and we’re going to become a two-time champion next year, let’s get it.”

Knyba (17-1, 11 KOs) is coming off the first loss of his career, a third round stoppage against Agit Kabayel in their interim WBC title fight in Germany in January. Kabayel has since been elevated to full WBC champion. The 6-foot-7 Pole, now based in New Jersey, will be fighting at Prudential Center for the fourth time as a professional.

“I can’t wait to be back at the Prudential Center, my second home,” Knyba said. “I’m excited to be back in the ring in front of the New Jersey and New York fans, and they will fill the seats with white and red.”

Mielnicki Jr. Meets Williams in Co-Feature

The co-feature pits Vito Mielnicki Jr. (23-1, 13 KOs) against Austin “Ammo” Williams (20-2, 13 KOs) in a middleweight bout. Mielnicki Jr., 24, of Roseland, New Jersey, made his pro debut at Prudential Center in June 2019 while still in high school and recently signed with Matchroom. Williams, 30, lost a unanimous decision to WBC middleweight champion Carlos Adames in Orlando in March, going the full 12 rounds in his first world title fight.

“Every fight is another chapter in my story, and on September 4, I’m ready to write my biggest one yet,” Mielnicki Jr. said. “I respect Ammo Williams because he has proven himself against top competition, but this is my time. I’ve dedicated my life to becoming a World champion, and every sacrifice I’ve made has prepared me for moments like this. When that bell rings, fans are going to see a fighter who is hungry, confident, and ready to prove he belongs among the elite.”

Williams pointed to changes in his camp since the Adames fight, including a move to Dallas to work with trainer Derrick James.

“After my previous World Championship bout with Adames, I learned valuable lessons about what it takes to dominate at the highest level,” Williams said. “The hardest thing for me to do was separate from my family for the first time, all for the sake of seclusion and total focus. I have taken my talents to Dallas, TX to train with Derrick James, a current undisputed World Champion creator, and everyday I get to soak in new knowledge from a completely different perspective.”

“I feel refreshed, renewed, happy, and focused to leave the world wide-eyed,” Williams added. “Don’t blink, this bout just might steal the show.”

Newark’s Moses Fights at Home

Early undercard announcements include Newark’s Zaquin Moses (7-0, 3 KOs), who will box in his home city for the first time as a professional. The 21-year-old has recorded two six round wins in 2026, and the September 4 date will mark his first scheduled eight rounder.

Promoter Eddie Hearn said the night will be a series of firsts for Matchroom as well.

“It’s great to have Andy as part of the Matchroom team, and everyone knows that at his best, he can be a devastating performer,” Hearn said. “Mielnicki Jr. vs. Williams is a cracking fight in the Middleweight division, with Vito stepping up in his first bout with Matchroom to take on the always-dangerous Ammo who has the World title experience to build on. I’m excited to see Zaquin fight at home for the first time in his young career, it’s really important that rising stars like Zaquin get the opportunity to shine in front of their own fans at home.”