Andy Dominguez: The Bronx’s Flyweight Returns July in AC

Andy Dominguez, a flyweight born in Mexico and raised in the Bronx, has risen as one of New York’s most promising boxing talents and a cornerstone of Boxing Insider Promotions. His boxing journey began at 13 under the guidance of coach Jose “Lupin” Guzman at the Willis Ave. Boxing Gym in the Bronx, New York, where his mother sent him to redirect his energy from schoolyard fights. Eventually, he and his team moved to the iconic Mendez Boxing Gym. Dominguez excelled in the amateurs, amassing 59 bouts and securing three New York Golden Gloves titles.

He turned pro in August 2020, defeating Jonathan Correa Alamo by decision. Since his debut, Dominguez has been guided by manager Vishare Mooney and Dream Chaser Management, who have played a pivotal role in shaping his professional career. Now training with Marvin Somodio at Wild Card Boxing in Los Angeles, Dominguez considers Mendez Boxing his home base. His 12-1 record, with 6 KOs, includes a 2022 WBA Fedecentro flyweight title win. He is ranked No. 14 by the WBA.

Dominguez has fought four times at Sony Hall under Boxing Insider Promotions. In October 2022, he knocked out Ricardo Caraballo in the first round. Later that year, he won an eight-round decision against Marvin Solano. In 2023, he earned a majority decision over Mohammed Aryeetey. His most recent Sony Hall bout, in December 2024, saw him overcome a third-round knockdown to defeat Angel Meza Morales by split decision. Only the Morales fight was streamed on DAZN.

A planned fifth Sony Hall fight on May 9, 2025, against Nelvis Rodriguez for the WBC US Silver junior flyweight title collapsed when Rodriguez failed to make the 108-pound weight limit. As the main event, his failure, coupled with prior cancellations of the co-main and other bouts, violated regulations requiring sufficient rounds for a sanctioned card. Promoter Larry Goldberg canceled the entire event, as the loss of the headline fight triggered a domino effect, making the card unviable.

Dominguez is scheduled to headline a Boxing Insider Promotions card at Tropicana Atlantic City on July 25, 2025, televised on DAZN. His opponent has not been announced. This Tropicana debut offers Dominguez, one of New York’s hottest prospects, a platform to shine and advance his flyweight career after the Rodriguez cancellation.