By: Sean Crose

“I feel recovered, strong, and more motivated than ever,” the World Boxing Council quotes Carlos Adames as saying. “This March 21st, the world will see why I am one of the most solid names at 160 pounds. I’m not just coming to fight; I’m coming to send a clear message and I will take the victory to the Dominican Republic.”

Should Adames defeat Austin Williams this weekend at Orlando’s Caribe Royal, his countrymen will have every reason in the world to be pleased. He is, after all, the WBC middleweight champion of the world. If Adames pull off the win before DAZN cameras this weekend, that green WBC title will continue to be his.

First, though, he has to actually get past Williams…no easy task. “I’ve worked my whole life for this moment,” William’s said. “The delay of the fight only gave me more time to prepare better. I respect what Adames represents, but my time is now and I promise I will come out with my hand raised on Saturday night.”

Williams actually appears eager to face the challenges presented by Adames. “He’ll push me in ways that allow me to show different parts of myself,” Williams told Ring Magazine. “He’ll let me dig to a level of excitement of taking a world championship from someone.”

The truth is that this is an interesting fight for a world title in a division that has seen better days. Once the glamor division of boxing, or one of them, the middleweight division is definitely in need of some new stars. Whether a Adames or Williams will be able to fill the void remains to be seen. With that being said, it would be nice to get excited about the middleweight realm once again. No doubt Adames and Williams intend to do their part.

Indeed, neither Adames nor Williams is a particularly boring fighter, which means the bout on Saturday night should be an interesting one. This fight clearly means a lot to both men so it’s to be expected that they will put it all on the line. There are entire futures are at stake after all. That sort of thing is good for fight fans, though no doubt very stressful on the fighters. Boxing is a stressful business though, and such things are only to be expected. Long story short, this may make for an exciting Saturday night at the fights.