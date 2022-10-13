Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

All the Details: Super Middleweights – Nadim Salloum vs. Ahuad Jorge Leandro Capozucco

Posted on 10/13/2022

Boxing Insider: New Beginnings

Details on the competitors in the six-round junior middleweight bout between Nadim Salloum and Ahuad Jorge Leandro Capozucco, taking place at Sony Hall in New York City on Thursday night.

If you can’t be there, check it out on PPV at Bxngtv.com:
https://bxngtv.com/newbeginnings101322/

NADIM SALLOUM (8-1, 3 KO’s) continues his climb up the boxing ladder in a six-round super middleweight bout.

  • Salloum was born and raised in Lebanon, and might be the first professional boxer with that distinction, considering that Mahmoud Charr, who has held the WBA “regular” heavyweight championship, was more or less raised in Germany.
  • Currently Salloum lives in Brooklyn, and came to the United States almost solely to pursue his career as a professional boxer. Along the way he sold what he owned and bet it all on himself. His family was originally against this quest, but now they’re firmly in his corner
  • Salloum claims a couple of additional bouts in Mexico, which would bring his record to 10-1. Officially, as it stands now, his pro debut took place in Tijuana in November 2017, a first-round knockout of Dario Cervantes. He wasn’t as fortunate in his second bout, as he lost a majority decision to at Afunwa King.
  • Since that defeat, he has reeled off six straight wins. He was extended by Roger Robidoux at the Melrose Ballroom in Queens on March 24th, but came out of it with a six round decision win.
  • His last bout was a six-round decision over Ellie Augustama on May 28th.
  • Salloum is managed by Adam Glenn, son of the legendary trainer (and bar owner) Jimmy Glenn.
  • He is known by the nickname The Unpredictable”. And to think of it, he is indeed quite unorthodox in his style.
  • One of Salloum’s ambitions is to set up a gym in his native Lebanon someday and help develop the talent that he absolutely insists is there.
  • Weight: 167.8

AHUAD JORGE LEANDRO CAPOZUCCO (4-0, 3 KO’s) hopes to upset Nadim Salloum’s applecart on Thursday night at Sony Hall.

  • We don’t have a heck of a lot on him, but he came into the pro ranks last August with a first-round TKO of Falco Villafane in his hometown of San Miguel. In point of fact, all four of his fights have been in San Miguel, so this is the first U.S. trip he’s made.
  • Capozucco had some anxious moments in his second pro fight. He got off to a poor start against Diego Gonzalez, taking a standing eight-count in the very first round, then coming back in Round 3 to register the KO victory.
  • Went the six-round distance last time out, winning a shutout decision over Matias Enrique Reyes (60-54 on all three scorecards)
  • His assignment becomes a bit tougher here. After weighing in at 159.5 pounds for that August 12 bout, he will be fighting a full-fledged super middleweight in Nadim Salloum.
  • Weight: 166.6

Leave a Comment

More Featured 1

Listen to my podcast
EP 60: Boxinginsider Promotes Its First Event Recap
May 11th
EP 59: BoxingInsider Fight Night Hype
April 27th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Fundura Wins Slugfest With Ocampo
October 9th
Ivan Golub Bests Wesley Tucker - Tucker's Corner Stops Bout After 4th Round
October 13th
Heather Hardy is back, as Boxing Insider presents "New Beginnings" at Sony Hall in NYC
September 13th
"New Beginnings" Card Features Rising And Established New York Fighters
October 10th
Canelo Alvarez Dismisses Demetrius Andrade: "I'm Never Going To Fight With Him"
October 13th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2022 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend