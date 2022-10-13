All the Details: Super Middleweights – Nadim Salloum vs. Ahuad Jorge Leandro Capozucco

Boxing Insider: New Beginnings

Details on the competitors in the six-round junior middleweight bout between Nadim Salloum and Ahuad Jorge Leandro Capozucco, taking place at Sony Hall in New York City on Thursday night.

If you can’t be there, check it out on PPV at Bxngtv.com:

https://bxngtv.com/newbeginnings101322/

NADIM SALLOUM (8-1, 3 KO’s) continues his climb up the boxing ladder in a six-round super middleweight bout.

Salloum was born and raised in Lebanon, and might be the first professional boxer with that distinction, considering that Mahmoud Charr, who has held the WBA “regular” heavyweight championship, was more or less raised in Germany.

Currently Salloum lives in Brooklyn, and came to the United States almost solely to pursue his career as a professional boxer. Along the way he sold what he owned and bet it all on himself. His family was originally against this quest, but now they’re firmly in his corner

Salloum claims a couple of additional bouts in Mexico, which would bring his record to 10-1. Officially, as it stands now, his pro debut took place in Tijuana in November 2017, a first-round knockout of Dario Cervantes. He wasn’t as fortunate in his second bout, as he lost a majority decision to at Afunwa King.

Since that defeat, he has reeled off six straight wins. He was extended by Roger Robidoux at the Melrose Ballroom in Queens on March 24th, but came out of it with a six round decision win.

His last bout was a six-round decision over Ellie Augustama on May 28th.

Salloum is managed by Adam Glenn, son of the legendary trainer (and bar owner) Jimmy Glenn.

He is known by the nickname The Unpredictable”. And to think of it, he is indeed quite unorthodox in his style.

One of Salloum’s ambitions is to set up a gym in his native Lebanon someday and help develop the talent that he absolutely insists is there.

Weight: 167.8



AHUAD JORGE LEANDRO CAPOZUCCO (4-0, 3 KO’s) hopes to upset Nadim Salloum’s applecart on Thursday night at Sony Hall.