All the Details: Jr. Welterweights – Petros Ananyan vs. Paulo Cesar Galdino

Details on the competitors in the eight-round junior welterweight bout between Petros Ananyan and Paulo Cesar Galdino, taking place at Sony Hall in New York City on Thursday night.
If you can’t be there, check it out on PPV at Bxngtv.com: https://bxngtv.com/newbeginnings101322/
PETROS ANANYAN (16-3-2, 7 KO’s) is interested in climbing into the world title picture as he locks horns with Paulo Cesar Galdino.
Ananyan is a native of Armenia who has lived in a number of different places, including Russia, Brooklyn and Los Angeles. He began boxing at the age of eleven, and compiled a reported amateur record of 220-60. He won the 2007 Moscow Championships and was a bronze medalist in the prestigious Cup of Russia tournament. Most notably, he captured second place at the 2014 AIBA (Association Internationale de Boxe Amateur) Championships. The AIBA is an international governing body for international boxing.
He spent time in the Russian Army as well, and is a college graduate, with a degree in Physical Education & Sport.
Turned pro in June 2015 with a fourth-round TKO of Valere Essomba Ngono and was unbeaten in his first 15 fights, with a couple of draws among those bouts. In only his fourth pro fight, Ananyan went ten rounds with Vaghinak Tamrazyan to win the Russian welterweight championship.
In October 2017, Ananyan won the IBF International junior welterweight crown with a sixth-round technical decision over Luca Giacon, who came in with a record of 30-1. He then was beaten for the title on a ten-round decision to Steve Claggett nine months later, losing the verdict by one point on all three cards.
In his first fight in the United States, in December 2019, Ananyan lost an eight-round majority decision to Kareem Martin.
However, he rebounded with his biggest career moment in February 2020, when he floored Subriel Matias en route to a ten-round decision win. Matias was ranked second by the IBF and third by the WBC, and the victory propelled Ananyan to IBF (#14) and WBC (#15) world rankings.
Another career highlight was a ten-round decision at the Barclays Center over Daniel Gonzalez as he won the WBA Continental Americas title at 140 pounds.
Ananyan’s last fight was on January 22, the long-awaited rematch with Matias, who got his revenge via ninth-round TKO. The spectacular Matias, who scored his 18th KO in 18 wins, said that “I wanted to send him to the hospital.” That’s exactly what happened as a result of the brutal encounter.
Throws a hard jab whenever possible, and pushes the issue with aggressiveness………. Has been eight or more rounds on ten different occasions…….. Turns 34 years of age in five days.
Works with leading Russian manager Edward Goumachian, as well as legendary trainer Freddie Roach, who’ll be in the corner tonight.
Weight: 142 Pounds
‘
PAULO CESAR GALDINO (12-5, 8 KO’s) is hopeful of following up a recent upset victory with another one, this time over Petros Ananyan.
It certainly isn’t a case of “bright lights, big city” for Galdino. He comes from a city that’s even bigger then New York – Sao Paulo, Brazil, which is the fourth-largest city in the world.
Galdino, a southpaw, did not get off to an auspicious start in the pro ranks, losing his debut to Gabriel Bonfim in February 2016.
His losses have come against opponents with a combined record of 35-1-1. One of those was against Jackson Hurtado, who took him out in 2:45 of the first round in a big for the Brazilian title at 140 pounds (November 2017). He wound up winning that belt with a fifth-round stoppage of Osvaldo de Melo Costa in March 2019.
In August 2019, knocked out Felipe Lares in one round for the South American super lightweight (140) title.
Lost in a bid for the WBC Latino title at 140 pounds when he was stopped in eight by Juan Angel Gabriel Rosa, a fellow southpaw who doled out a lot of punishment.
Went after the IBF Latino welterweight crown against Mirko Geografo last June but lost a ten-round decision. That is the only time he has gone more than eight rounds, which is what this bout is scheduled for.
Had his first fight in the U.S. on May 7, and scored an eight-round split decision win over New Yorker Daniel Gonzalez in what has to be looked upon as an upset. Gonzalez had previously lost a majority decision to Ananyan.
He is currently ranked the #1 welterweight in Brazil by record-keeping site Boxrec.
Likes to move in and out when possible, and has an effective right hook. But he can be hit and often makes the mistake of moving straight back.
After the win over Gonzalez, reporters asked him what he wanted to do next. He said he wanted to go to Times Square. Well, he’s made it.