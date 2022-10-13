All the Details: Jr. Welterweights – Petros Ananyan vs. Paulo Cesar Galdino

Boxing Insider: New Beginnings

Details on the competitors in the eight-round junior welterweight bout between Petros Ananyan and Paulo Cesar Galdino, taking place at Sony Hall in New York City on Thursday night.

If you can’t be there, check it out on PPV at Bxngtv.com:

https://bxngtv.com/newbeginnings101322/





PETROS ANANYAN (16-3-2, 7 KO’s) is interested in climbing into the world title picture as he locks horns with Paulo Cesar Galdino.

Ananyan is a native of Armenia who has lived in a number of different places, including Russia, Brooklyn and Los Angeles. He began boxing at the age of eleven, and compiled a reported amateur record of 220-60. He won the 2007 Moscow Championships and was a bronze medalist in the prestigious Cup of Russia tournament. Most notably, he captured second place at the 2014 AIBA (Association Internationale de Boxe Amateur) Championships. The AIBA is an international governing body for international boxing.

He spent time in the Russian Army as well, and is a college graduate, with a degree in Physical Education & Sport.

Turned pro in June 2015 with a fourth-round TKO of Valere Essomba Ngono and was unbeaten in his first 15 fights, with a couple of draws among those bouts. In only his fourth pro fight, Ananyan went ten rounds with Vaghinak Tamrazyan to win the Russian welterweight championship.

In October 2017, Ananyan won the IBF International junior welterweight crown with a sixth-round technical decision over Luca Giacon, who came in with a record of 30-1. He then was beaten for the title on a ten-round decision to Steve Claggett nine months later, losing the verdict by one point on all three cards.

In his first fight in the United States, in December 2019, Ananyan lost an eight-round majority decision to Kareem Martin.

However, he rebounded with his biggest career moment in February 2020, when he floored Subriel Matias en route to a ten-round decision win. Matias was ranked second by the IBF and third by the WBC, and the victory propelled Ananyan to IBF (#14) and WBC (#15) world rankings.

Another career highlight was a ten-round decision at the Barclays Center over Daniel Gonzalez as he won the WBA Continental Americas title at 140 pounds.

Ananyan’s last fight was on January 22, the long-awaited rematch with Matias, who got his revenge via ninth-round TKO. The spectacular Matias, who scored his 18th KO in 18 wins, said that “I wanted to send him to the hospital.” That’s exactly what happened as a result of the brutal encounter.

Throws a hard jab whenever possible, and pushes the issue with aggressiveness………. Has been eight or more rounds on ten different occasions…….. Turns 34 years of age in five days.

Works with leading Russian manager Edward Goumachian, as well as legendary trainer Freddie Roach, who’ll be in the corner tonight.

Weight: 142 Pounds

‘

PAULO CESAR GALDINO (12-5, 8 KO’s) is hopeful of following up a recent upset victory with another one, this time over Petros Ananyan.