Alex Saucedo vs Sonny Fredrickson: Fight Preview and Weigh-in Results

By: Hans Themistode

Covered up faces took center stage during Top Rank’s weigh-in.

Due to COVID-19 face masks and shoe coverings have become the new norm in boxing.

Face to face stare downs have been replaced with social distancing, while post weigh-in Q and A’s are no more.

Alex Saucedo and Sonny Fredrickson safely made the weight for their main event on ESPN tonight. Both fighters have plenty on the line in this one.

Alex Saucedo was given high praise by his promoter Bob Arum. He tabbed him as not only a great fighter but also a future world champion several years ago. The former seemed to be true as Saucedo reeled off 28 straight victories. But the latter is still to be determined after a failed championship attempt in November of 2018.

On the night, Saucedo took on then WBO super lightweight titlist Maurice Hooker. Arum could see his championship prediction coming to life as he floored the champion in the second round. Yet, to the credit of Hooker, he picked himself up off the canvas and proceeded to place Saucedo on the mat. Shortly after, the match was over via seventh round stoppage and Arum’s championship dreams for his fighter went up in smoke.

Now, nearly two years, Saucedo has a chance to continue his comeback story. He got back on track with a first round stoppage over Rod Salka in November of 2019. He’ll look to follow that up against Sonny Fredrickson tonight at the MGM Grand Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Fresh off a majority decision loss against fringe contender Samuel Teah, Fredrickson needs a big win of his own.

There is plenty on the line for both men. The winner of the main event places themselves on the short list of a title shot in the not so distant future. The loser on the other hand, falls behind the pack and is likely forgotten.

For the entire card, check out the weigh-in results below. The action kicks off at 8 PM ET on ESPN.



Alex Saucedo 140.8 pounds (29-1, 19 KOs) vs Sonny Fredrickson 140.9 pounds (21-2, 14 KOs)

Josue Vargas 140.5 pounds (16-1, 9 KOs) vs Salvador Briceno 138.2 pounds (17-5, 11 KOs)

John Bauza 139.3 pounds (13-0, 5 KOs) vs Larry Fryers 138.9 pounds (11-2, 4 KOs)

Donte Stubbs 160.2 pounds (6-0, 2 KOs) vs Isiah Jones 159.3 pounds (8-2, 3 KOs)