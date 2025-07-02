9th Annual AC Boxing Hall of Fame Weekend Announcement

Tickets are now on sale for Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame (ACBHOF) 9th Annual Awards & Induction Weekend to be held Friday September 26th, Saturday September 27th, and Sunday September 28th, 2025 at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City

All Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame “2025” Living Inductees are CONFIRMED to attend this year’s festivities. Tickets can be purchased by visiting: Ticketmaster | ticket prices for Awards & Induction Ceremony are: $110.00 & $80.00 please visit our website for all event tickets, room reservations and full event schedule and itinerary by visiting us at: www.acbhof.com

2025 INDUCTION CLASS:

FIGHTERS: Julian Jackson, Steve Collins, Charles Brewer, Junior Jones, Charles Murray, Curtis Parker, and Patrick Majewski SPECIAL CONTRIBUTORS: Sean O’Grady {Boxing Analyst/Fighter}, Tommy Brooks {Trainer}, Joe Cortez {Referee}, Jolene Mizzone {Matchmaker/Manager} Bernie Dillon {Casino Executive} Jeff Jowett {Media}, and Nick Tiberi Sr. {Matchmaker} POSTHUMOUSLY: Bert Cooper {Fighter}, Rocky Lockridge {Fighter}, Teddy Mann {Fighter} Cash White {Trainer } PIONEERS: Young Gene Buffalo {Fighter} and Bob Botto {Manager}

“We eagerly anticipate the induction of these distinguished individuals chosen for the “2025” Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame. We look forward with great enthusiasm to celebrating and paying tribute to this exceptional group, whose contributions have played a significant role in establishing Atlantic City as one of the sports recognized boxing Mecca’s.” – Ray McCline, President & Founder, Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame

The Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame will offer boxing enthusiasts a fun filled experience with exceptional programming at this year’s Boxing Hall of Fame Awards & Induction Weekend. Delight in a VIP cocktail reception, engage in meet & greets with legendary figures, and immerse yourself in a fight fan experience showcasing stunning artwork, exhibits, and boxing memorabilia. The pinnacle of the weekend is the Awards & Induction red-carpet ceremony, set in an award-show atmosphere.

“Hard Rock Atlantic City is proud to welcome back Atlantic City’s Boxing Hall of Fame. This exciting event offers boxing enthusiasts the unique experience to interact and meet some of the most legendary names in boxing history. Hosting the 2025 ACBHOF event continues our commitment to presenting the most diverse entertainment in Atlantic City,” stated Mike Woodside, VP of Entertainment & Marketing, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.

“Wow!” I truly thought my time of being inducted into another Hall of Fame was over. I wish to say thank you Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame for this incredible honor. Atlantic City has always been one of my favorite places to compete, and it’s also where I first saw the late great Aaron “The Hawk” Pryor, a memory that I will always cherish.”– Julian “The Hawk” Jackson

“I am deeply honored to be inducted into the Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame Class of 2025. Atlantic City holds a special place in my heart, as it’s where I got my first big break in boxing back in the 1980s. I’m thrilled to return and celebrate this incredible milestone. Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout my journey.” – Steve “Celtic Warrior” Collins

“Being inducted into Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame is a tremendous honor that brings back incredible memories, like winning the WBA Lightweight World Title against the great Hilmer Kenty, and spending many years working as an analyst on USA and ESPN Networks right here in Atlantic City. Atlantic City will always hold a special place in my heart, and I’m deeply grateful for the pivotal role it played in my boxing journey.”- Sean O’Grady

Weekend at a Glance:

The Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame (ACBHOF) Weekend commences at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City on Friday September 26th, with our “Opening Bell” VIP Cocktail Reception Time: 6:00pm – 9:00pm | Location: The Balcony – Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City | Entry fee: $75.00 online by Clicking Here:

Saturday September 27th, Breakfast & Brunch at: Kelsey & Kim’s Oceanview – Flagship Hotel Atlantic City | Time: 10:00am – 1:00pm. | Entry fee is: $35.00 – In per person at door

The Highlight of the weekend is Saturday, evening September 27th, red-carpet formal Induction Ceremony which takes place in an award show atmosphere in the beautiful Sound Wave Theater. Come mix & mingle in our Pre – Cocktail Reception: Time: 3:00 pm – 4:30 pm | Location: The Balcony Ticket Holders & Invited Guests Only | 9th Annual Awards & Induction Ceremony Time: 4:00pm Doors & Seating | 5:00pm – 7:30pm Awards & Induction Ceremony | Location: Sound Wave Theater | Tickets can be purchased by visiting: Ticketmaster: |prices for Awards & Induction Ceremony are: $110.00 (Premium Seating) and $80.00 (General Seating)

Sunday, September 28th Fight Fan Experience | Location: Sound Wave Theater Lobby Area – Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City Time | 11:00am – 2:00pm {Open and Free to Public}

Sunday, September 28th“Closing Bell” Mix & Mingle with Legends | Location: The Balcony – Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City | Time: 3:00pm – 6:00pm CLICK FOR TICKETS

All event tickets, room reservations and full event schedule and itinerary can be found by visiting us at: www.acbhof.com

A special thanks to our partners, sponsors and supporters: Mayor Marty Small Sr., City of Atlantic City, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino-Atlantic City, Club Boardwalk Resorts-Flagship Hotel, Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, Visit Atlantic City, Sampson Boxing, Botto’s Italian Line Restaurant, Irish Pub-Atlantic City, D’Arcy Johnson Day Lawyers, Attractions & More – eSport BOXER, Sparbar LTD, Boxing Insider Promotions, Quail Hill Realty – Smithville, Fight Night Apparel, Adams Boxing, WBC, IBF, Chris Guzman Gloves and Patrick Killian Arts.

For more information, visit the Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame’s website at: www.acbhof.com