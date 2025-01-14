2025 Ring Masters Champions – Road to the Garden

New York’s Premier Amateur Boxing Tournament

New York, NY, January 13, 2025 — Registration is open for the 2025 Ring Masters Championships: Road to the Garden, New York’s premier amateur boxing tournament.

There are 19 sanctioned events scheduled from February to April 2025, at gyms across the New York Metro region including Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan, and Long Island. The tournament kicks off at NYC Cops & Kids on Staten Island on February 1, 2025.

The finals will take place at the Mecca of Boxing – Madison Square Garden. The qualifying Elite Male and Female champions will advance to the National Golden Gloves competition this spring. Ring Masters Championships is the proving ground for amateurs, and is often the springboard to a successful boxing career.

USA Metro Boxing is a 501(c)(3) non-profit supported by its membership, the boxing community and sponsors. Everyone working at the tournament, from referees to staff and photographers, donate their time and services pro bono.

This year’s tournament is made possible by the support of sponsors including: USA Boxing Metropolitan, Millions.co, Chef’s Choice, Boxing Insider Promotions, Madison Square Garden, Clean Rite Center, and Sting Sports.

The last day for athletes to register and weigh in is Saturday January 25, 2025 at world famous Gleason’s Gym in Brooklyn. For information on how to register please visit https://konquer.club/events/694. Athletes must be current USA Boxing members in good standing and must have been Metro residents for at least six months prior to 2025

For news and updates on Ring Masters Championships follow @ring_masters_offical and @usaboxingmetro on Instagram.

For sponsorship opportunities, media inquiries and additional information please contact: Sonya Lamonakis, Vice President, USA Boxing Metropolitan at [email protected]