Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Featured 2 Headlines

2024 knockout of the year: anthony joshua-Francis Ngannou

Featured 2 Headlines

Devin Haney: The most ridiculously written off fighter of 2024

Featured 2 Headlines

Daniel Dubois deserves a rematch with Oleksandr Usyk

Featured 2 Headlines

oleksandr Usyk disproves the supersized heavyweight theory

Featured 2 Headlines

Oleksandr Usyk Defeats Tyson Fury by Unanimous decision in exciting rematch

Featured 2

2024 knockout of the year: anthony joshua-Francis Ngannou

Published

By: Sean Crose

Some shots are impressive. Others are downright frightening. The thunderbolt Anthony Joshua landed on Francis Ngannou’s temple last March was downright frightening. While it was true that Ngannou had successfully knocked heavyweight honcho Tyson Fury down on the mat in his professional debut, he would have no such moments to call his own when he squared off against Joshua several months later. Fury had been accused of taking Ngannou lightly. Joshua made sure he wouldn’t be accused of the same thing when he faced Ngannou in Saudi Arabia this past March.

Proving that patience is a virtue, Joshua let Ngannou come forward and perform well enough in the first before dropping his man with a picture perfect straight right later in the round. Ngannou got up and made it to the bell well enough, but the dye had been cast. A right hook put Ngannou down again in the second – and this time it was clear that Ngannou was in real trouble. Although he once again gamely got to his feet, Nagannou’s dazed expression said it all.

The fight was over a few seconds later. A missile of an overhand right from Joshua landed on Ngannou’s temple, sending the ballsy UFC star flat on his back, virtually motionless. The referee did the right thing by not counting Ngannou out, opting instead to immediately wave the fight off, so that Ngannou could get the treatment he surely needed. Fortunately, Ngannou eventually got back to his feet, seemingly no worse for wear (though he did receive oxygen after being placed on a stool). Seeing the man lying flat after taking such a shot from Joshua had been a genuine cause for concern. Joshua had meant to prove the Fury knockdown had been a fluke, but even he himself couldn’t have imagined his fight with Ngannou ending as explosively and as violently as it did.

Of course some would say that it was only expected that Joshua would dominate Ngannou. This was only Ngannuo’s second professional boxing match. Even though some felt he should have gotten the decision nod after the fight with Fury (who ended up getting the judge’s nod himself), it wasn’t surprising that Joshua would be able to do what the sometimes random Fury couldn’t. No matter. A knockout like the one that ended Joshua-Usyk is one worth remembering, a single shot as perfectly executed as it was powerful. It was unquestionably the single most destructive shot of 2004.

In this article:

You May Also Like

Featured 2

Daniel Dubois deserves a rematch with Oleksandr Usyk

By: Sean Crose IBF heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois deserves a second chance at WBO, WBC, and WBA heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. While Usyk ended...

2 days ago

Uncategorized

test

2 days ago

Featured 2

Devin Haney: The most ridiculously written off fighter of 2024

If there’s one thing people love it’s watching someone fall from on high. Call it jealousy, or caving in to the dark side of...

24 hours ago