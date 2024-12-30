2024 Fight of the year: katie taylor-amanda serrano 2

By: Sean Crose

The first fight was terrific. The second was even better. Make no mistake about it Katie Taylor’s blistering rematch with Amanda Serrano this past November was more than just a great women’s fight – it was a great fight, period. There’s good reason why the 10 round battle is Boxing Insider’s 2024 Fight Of The Year. Some fights ebb and flow. Taylor-Serrano 2 was relentless. Watching the two future Hall of Famers trade blows, it was hard to deny that this was a fight which would be remembered for a long time. The ending was controversial, but there was no denying this had been one of boxing’s true gems of 2024.

The reality is that Taylor-Serrano 2 should have been the top fight on the card that went down in Arlington, Texas in November of this past year. Unfortunately, however, Taylor-Serrano 2 was the co-main event of a card that featured the notorious Mike Tyson-Jake Paul throwdown. That bout, as everyone who saw or had access to learn about knows, was a disaster. The only good thing to say about such a dangerous novelty fight is the fact that Tyson emerged unhurt. Another decent bit of news is over seventy million people tuned in to watch Taylor and Serrano get it on for the second time that evening.

The bout itself was essentially pure action from the opening bell on. Taylor got tagged late in the first as both women fired away at full speed. By the fourth Serrano had a massive cut on her head. The gash became such an issue that the referee stopped the fight in the sixth so the ring doctor could make sure all was well with Serrano. All was indeed well for the gutsy New Yorker – or at least as well as could be expected for someone in the heat of gloved combat – and so the fight resumed.

Things became so ferocious in the seventh that Boxing Insider wrote the following: “The seventh was ferocious…as in Hagler-Hearns first round ferocious.” Aside from Taylor being deducted a point for head butting the eighth, the remainder of the fight remained as intense, high-octane and frankly thrilling as it had been up to that point. Ultimately, Taylor held on to her numerous junior welterweight titles thanks to the decision of the judges, a decision that many – this author included – felt should have gone to Serrano.

Controversial decision or not, there is simply no question that Taylor and Serrano not only stole the show that evening, but put on the best fight of 2024, as well.