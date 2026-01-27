Update: Gervonta “Tank” Davis Remains at Large

As of January 27, 2026, Gervonta Davis is still considered a fugitive with an active arrest warrant issued by Miami Gardens (FL) Police on January 14.



Charges include:

* Battery

* False imprisonment

* Attempted kidnapping



The charges stem from an *alleged* domestic violence incident on October 27, 2025, involving his ex-girlfriend at a Miami-area club. Reports cite surveillance footage and witness statements.



Davis reportedly agreed to surrender but did not appear, leading to U.S. Marshals Task Force involvement. No arrest has been reported.



Impact on boxing career:

* WBA stripped him of the lightweight title on January 19, designating him “Champion in Recess”



A separate civil lawsuit from the alleged victim is ongoing.



This is a developing situation. We will update if new information emerges.