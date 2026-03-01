Oleksandr Usyk’s Next Opponent Raises Eyebrows

By: Sean Crose

Here’s the truth: heavyweight kingpin Oleksandr Usyk has presented himself as the consummate professional. During his brilliant rise from cruiserweight dominance to turning the heavyweight division into his own fiefdom, the man has conducted his career free of shenanigans. Let Tyson Fury and Deontay Wider risk turning the division into a clown show, Usyk was content as the all-business titlist. Not that he wasn’t funny or charming – he was both – on camera. The Ukrainian master was simply content to let his work do his talking for him. And when he was s at work, there’s simply was no one better.

Now, after besting the likes of Fury and Anthony Joshua twice a piece, Usyk has decided to take a rare turn. In his next match the man will be fighting Rico Verhoeven. Never heard of Rico Verhoeven ? That’s because he’s a kickboxer, not a boxer. Suffice to say, Usyk’s choice of opponent has raised some eyebrows. What happened to the serious fighter the world has gotten to love, the man whose taken on and bested all comers? Wasn’t Usyk serving as the counterpoint to boxing’s novelty bout craze? Apparently not. Why, some may ask, would a fighter of Usyk’s caliber (and perhaps more importantly, reputation) go down this rabbit hole?

The truth is that he can. When you’ve got the resume of an Usyk, you can do pretty much you want. The WBC has backed him on his most recent choice of opponent, and even if it didn’t, would it matter all that much. Does Usyk even need titles at this point in his career? Perhaps not. Let’s not forget that novelty bouts are all the rage these days. It must seem like fairly easy money for someone like Usyk, who has recently bested Daniel Dubois for the second time. Why face a bloodthirsty young lion when he can arguably make more money taking on someone from another sport? Usyk is no kid, after all, and boxing remains a young man’s game

There’s also one more matter to consider: Boxing is a sport where almost anything can happen. Just ask Tyson Fury who hit the mat facing a boxing novice. In other words, Usyk is entering a fight he may very well lose. It’s unlikely, but one never knows. That may not be much of a selling point for this fight, but it may well be enough for many – especially in Europe. It’s doubtful fans in the Western Hemisphere will see the appeal, however.