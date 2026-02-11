Real vs Fake – Bad Bunny and Jake Paul

By Eric Bottjer

“Nobody understands a word this guy is saying” – Donald Trump social media post on Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime performance

The President spoke the truth. In Donald Trump’s world, anyone who only speaks or understands Spanish is a “nobody.” Trump is not up popular culture (Bad Bunny). Or the makeup of the country he runs (60 million are fluent in Spanish).

This one Trump post would have faded quickly (after all, it was only five days ago he posted a video showing President Obama and Michelle Obama as apes) had not a pro boxer chimed in, encouraging a Bad Bunny boycott.

To be fair, “boxer” needs to be put in quotation marks to reference Jake Paul, who is a “boxer” like Trump is “leader of the free world.” In name, mostly. But although Paul can’t fight, he is a superior earner, with 29 million social media followers. People listen to him and some of those people believe him.

“A fake American citizen performing who publicly hates America,” Paul wrote of Mr. Bunny (real name Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio). The post brought no issues with the MAGA crew, which definitely overlaps into Paul’s fan-base. The issues arose with, well, everyone else.

It’s been a minute since a boxer escaped the sports pages, and a long hour since one weighed in on a political issue. Muhammad Ali lost three-and-a-half years of his boxing prime by opposing the Vietnam War, his boxing license being revoked by every U.S. state athletic commission by refusing induction into the military in 1967.

It’s unfair to compare Jake Paul’s social media kerfuffle with Ali’s political stance (the pair do share the same birthday – Jan. 17. And, well, that’s it). Most anyone’s political statements pale in comparison to Ali’s literal sacrifice of his prime athletic career. But I bring up Ali because it’s been that long since a boxer’s politics raised anyone’s ire.

Paul’s Bad Bunny post on “X” seemed, for him, pretty safe. His followers would agree and maybe some would turn off the Bunny show. Others would poke fun at his political stance. But the post had “legs.” And not in the way Paul wanted. For one, Bad Bunny IS an American. Two, Bad Bunny has never “openly hated” the United States. He was critical of the government’s slow response to Hurricane Maria on the island (many had no power for up to six months) and he’s vocally anti-ICE. A view shared by most Americans.

There’s more. Jake Paul lives in Puerto Rico, at least six months and one day each year. In order to pay significantly less taxes. Which doesn’t fit snugly into a pro-American government stance (literally living outside the continental United States to avoid paying taxes to the government you bash others for not wholly supporting).

And more. Paul is also a boxing promoter, co-founder of Most Valuable Promotions (formerly known as Most Valuable Prospects). His best fighter is Amanda Serrano, arguably the greatest women’s boxer in history. Serrano is PUERTO RICAN.She speaks perfect English and has spent a significant portion of her life in New York City. But every ounce of her is PUERTO RICAN.

Paul’s attack on Bad Bunny and his not-so-subtle racism that the artist is a “Fake American” basically forced a public response from his all-to-real Puerto Rican star boxer. Amanda’s public response was like most of her big fights – she rose to the moment and well above it. Serrano is legitimately grateful to Paul and MVP, which has helped her to achieve life-changing wealth. And she noted that in a social media post, which ended with, “I do not agree with statements that question the legitimacy or identity of Puerto Rican people, and I cannot support that characterization. It is wrong.”

Direct and impactful, like a Serrano punch. She gave her promoter an easy out – to apologize to anyone offended andmove on. But Jake Paul is a proud MAGA man. Such men do not apologize. “The problem with my tweet is the word ‘fake’ is being misinterpreted … Bunny is fake because of his values and his criticism of our great country,” Paul posted, shortly after Serrano’s response.

Yes, if you were offended, it’s YOUR fault, because you didn’t get his post. Of course, labeling a person a “Fake American” because their “values” don’t mirror yours is ludicrous. The idea of America – the FACT of America – is that we are a melting pot of race, color, religion and political beliefs where we learn from our differences and sometimes celebrate them. And, unless they are immoral or illegal, accept them.

So, is Bad Bunny amoral? If you followed Paul’s lead and skipped the halftime show, here’s what you missed: The most popular musician on the planet (fact – check Spotify) joined by dozens of Puerto Rican stars in various fields with hundreds of dancers celebrating the culture and heritage of Puerto Rico. Before his 13-minute journey of signing and dancing, Bad Bunny looked into the camera and spoke to the 130-plus million Americans watching, introducing himself in Spanish to many of them for the first time. “My name is Benito Martinez Ocasio, and if I’m here today at Super Bowl 60, it’s because I never, ever stopped believing in myself. You should also believe in yourself. You’re worth more than you think, trust me.”

Sounds like what a lot of Americans think epitomizes “American values.” And on the surface, something Jake Paul should be able to relate to. Paul, a high school dropout, believed in himself and achieved fabulous wealth. But Jake Paul’s success is me-centric and laced with fantasy (for one, that he’s a quality boxer). He posts videos showing off his recently-purchased $40 million Georgia ranch, a $500,000 Ferrari. “You might be wondering what do I spend my millions of dollars with (sic) from beating people’s asses,” he said while giving a virtual tour of the property on his YouTube channel. “It’s massive. It’s a little bit bigger than what I wanted, but when I got there, I was like, ‘I have to buy this.’”

Everyone has different ways of inspiring folks. Even grifters believe in themselves, although their self-worth is based solely on their bank account. Paul should perhaps have a wing at his new ranch named for Anthony Joshua, who beat HIS ass in December, a “fight” that largely funded Ranch Jake. And another wing named “Netflix,” which financed the awful Joshua-Paul “fight” (MVP’s social media accounts still peddle the delusion that Joshua-Paul was everything except what it actually was: a cash-grab fueled by the desire to see a public execution).

Jake Paul DOES give back. In 2021 he formed a non-profit called “Boxing Bullies,” which donates money to boxing gyms in the United States and Puerto Rico. Tax filings show Bullies has one part-time officer who volunteers her time. The group raised $1.1 million in the last four years, according to its tax filings (it also shows its’ expenses exceed its’ donations). Depending on which reports are accurate, Paul’s foundation has donated money to between 12 to 24 gyms.

Bad Bunny has his own foundation, formed in 2019, which began with the artist’s own $100,000 contribution and his taking the lead in a telethon that raised $1.7 million for special needs children in Puerto Rico. The musician partnered his foundation with Bridge Philanthropic Consulting, which has worked with various groups to raise more than $2 billion. “Bad Bunny understands that true philanthropic leadership means using your success to unlock resources and opportunities for others,” says Bridge CEO Dwayne Ashley. “We recognize authentic commitment when we see it.”

The Good Bunny foundation tax returns show it has donated more than $5.6 million to needy children the past three years. It operates in the black.

Jake Paul now claims, perhaps jokingly, his X profile was hacked. That he “loves” Bad Bunny. That he’s “Benito #1 fan.”Perhaps winking at his MAGA base. All grifters are chameleons, trustworthy only to the point where you know they will follow the money. Paul’s career as a boxer is over (he may fight again, but only his YouTube sycophants will care). This was a learning experience for many, but judging from Paul’s flailing on “X,” we’ll see more inane social media posts. But you can take his own advice: you can ignore them.

And, Bad Bunny – it was great to meet you on Sunday. I have shared your wisdom and energy with my 13-year-old daughter. You are a true American. And more importantly, someone to emulate.

The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions or editorial position of BoxingInsider.com or Boxing Insider Promotions. This content represents the personal commentary of the writer and is intended to foster open discussion within the boxing community.