Andrade vs. Mungia On Tap for 2020?

By: Shane Willoughby

Since Demetrius Andrade has signed with Matchroom he has been extremely active. He has already fought twice this year and was expected to return to the ring at the back end of 2019.

There were talks of Andrade fighting Gennady Golovkin or Canelo but with both fighters having fight dates it appears that the American might be running out of opponents.

Another fight fans have spoken about for Andrade is against Jermall Charlo, but with Andrade being WBO champion and Charlo not ranked in the WBO top 15 that fight is unlikely. However, Charlo is WBC ‘regular’ champion so it will be interesting to see how that works out fo him

Regardless, the chance of Andrade having a big fight this year is slim to none. However, a fight that is extremely likely if not inevitable is between him and Jaime Mungia. this bout hasn’t really been spoken about but could be on the cards sooner than you think as Mungia’s days at light-middleweight are numbered.

Jamie Mungia has been WBO champion at 154lbs for just over a year when he defeated the former champion, Sadam Ali. However, it is no secret that the 22-year-old is too big for the weight.

In his last two fights against Patrick Allotey and Dennis Hogan he just about made weight. In fact against Allotey, he had to strip naked. And with all the biggest fighters at 154lbs being with PBC the chances of a big fight in this division is limited.

The most obvious scenario is him moving up. Once Mungia decides to make that jump to Middleweight, he will become mandatory for Demetrius Andrade’s WBO Middleweight title.

The chances of this happening in 2020 are extremely likely as they both are void of big fights, and with them both being signed to DAZN the fight shouldn’t be that difficult to make. Andrade won’t be due to make a mandatory defence for at least a year but maybe by the back end of 2020, Mungia could be next in line.