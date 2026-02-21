Boxing Records: Most Wins, Knockouts, and Unbeaten Streaks in History

Boxing is a sport obsessed with numbers — records, rounds, knockdowns, and zeroes on the loss column. Some of these records were set in an era when fighters competed dozens of times a year. Others were built over decades of careful matchmaking and elite skill. Here are the records that define the sport, from the untouchable to the legendary.

Most Professional Fights

Len Wickwar — 473 bouts (340-87-43, 3 no contests)

The Leicester, England lightweight fought from 1928 to 1947 and holds the all-time record for most professional fights. Wickwar competed in an era when fighters could appear multiple times in a single month. In modern boxing, where champions fight two or three times a year, this record is essentially unreachable.

Most Wins

Len Wickwar — 340 wins

Same man, same era, same untouchable number. To put this in perspective, Floyd Mayweather won 50 fights in a 21-year career. Wickwar won 340 in 19 years. The volume of competition in pre-television boxing was something modern fans can barely comprehend.

Most Knockout Wins

Billy Bird — 139 knockouts

The London-born welterweight competed from 1920 to 1948, racking up 356 total bouts and 139 stoppage wins. He edges out the more famous Archie Moore, who is often credited with the most KOs at 131. Bird’s record is safely untouchable in an era where fighters compete 30–40 times in an entire career.

Archie Moore — 131 knockouts (officially recognized by many record books)

Moore fought from 1935 to 1963 and became light heavyweight champion at age 39. His KO record stood as the accepted benchmark for decades and remains the most cited number in most mainstream boxing media.

Longest Unbeaten Streaks

Jimmy Wilde — 103 fights unbeaten (1911–1915)

The Welsh flyweight known as ‘The Mighty Atom’ went 103 consecutive fights without a loss to start his career. Standing just 5’2″, Wilde became the first recognized flyweight world champion. He fought 28 times in 1911 alone. His streak remains the longest in boxing history.

Sugar Ray Robinson — 91 fights unbeaten (1943–1951)

After suffering his first loss to Jake LaMotta in 1943, Robinson went on an 91-fight unbeaten run that included winning the welterweight and middleweight titles. This is widely considered the most impressive streak by quality of opposition — Robinson wasn’t padding his record. He was beating the best fighters alive for eight consecutive years.

Julio César Chávez — 89 fights unbeaten (career start through 1993)

The Mexican legend went 87-0 with 2 draws before finally losing to Frankie Randall in 1994. Chávez won world titles in three weight classes during the streak and fought top-level competition throughout. He finished his career 107-6-2.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. — 50-0 (entire career, 1996–2017)

The only fighter in modern history to retire with a perfect record at 50 wins. Mayweather’s streak is unique because he never lost a single professional fight — not once, across 21 years and five weight divisions. Love him or hate him, the zero in the loss column is unprecedented at this level of competition.

Rocky Marciano — 49-0 (entire career, 1947–1955)

The only heavyweight champion to retire undefeated. Marciano’s record stood as the gold standard for decades until Mayweather surpassed the win total. Marciano’s power — 43 of his 49 wins came by knockout — makes his perfect record even more remarkable. He didn’t just avoid losing. He destroyed people.

Larry Holmes — 48-0 (1973–1985)

Holmes held the heavyweight title for over seven years and went unbeaten for 48 consecutive fights before finally losing to Michael Spinks. The Easton Assassin’s streak is often overlooked because it ended in defeat, but 48 straight wins against heavyweight competition is staggering.

Joe Calzaghe — 46-0 (entire career, 1993–2008)

The Welsh super middleweight retired with a perfect record and 21 consecutive title defenses. Calzaghe never got the mainstream American attention his record deserved, partly because he spent most of his career fighting in the UK. But 46-0 with wins over Mikkel Kessler, Bernard Hopkins, and Roy Jones Jr. speaks for itself.

Longest Knockout Streaks

Wilfredo Gómez — 32 consecutive knockouts (1974–1981)

The Puerto Rican super bantamweight drew in his pro debut, then knocked out his next 32 opponents — 17 of them in world title fights. That’s the distinction that separates Gómez from everyone else. Other fighters had longer KO streaks against weaker competition. Gómez was stopping elite fighters at the championship level. His streak ended when he moved up to featherweight and lost to the great Salvador Sánchez.

Carlos Zárate — 28 consecutive knockouts (mid-career streak)

The Mexican bantamweight also started his career with 23 straight stoppages, making him the only fighter in history with two KO streaks exceeding 20 fights. Zárate’s second streak included winning the WBC bantamweight title and destroying fellow knockout artist Alfonso Zamora.

Other Records Worth Knowing

Record Holder Details Most weight divisions won Manny Pacquiao 8 division world champion Youngest world champion Wilfred Benítez Age 17, WBC light welterweight (1976) Oldest heavyweight champion George Foreman Age 45, WBA/IBF titles (1994) Longest title reign (heavyweight) Joe Louis 11 years, 252 days (1937–1949) Most consecutive KOs to start career Edwin Valero 27-0, 27 KOs before career ended Longest fight on record Andy Bowen vs. Jack Burke 110 rounds, 7 hours 19 minutes (1893) Highest KO percentage (heavyweight) Vitali Klitschko 87.2% (41 KOs in 47 fights) Fastest world title fight KO Gerald McClellan vs. Jay Bell 20 seconds, 1st round (1993)

Why These Records Matter

Modern boxing is structured around fewer fights, longer camps, and more selective matchmaking. That’s not a criticism — it’s a fact of how the business has evolved. But it means the volume records from the early and mid-20th century are locked in place forever. No one will fight 473 times again. No one will score 139 career knockouts.

What modern fighters can chase are the perfection records. Mayweather proved that 50-0 is possible. Someone will try to beat it. The unbeaten streaks of Chávez and Robinson remain benchmarks that any dominant champion is measured against. And knockout streaks like Gómez’s 32 — achieved against world-class fighters — remain the standard for devastating power at the elite level.

These numbers are boxing’s DNA. They tell you where the sport has been and set the bar for where it can go.