Wilfred benitez: a legend in need

By: Sean Crose

“It’s CHRISTMAS time but this is a reminder that some things take no breaks for holidays,” states John Scully, fighter, broadcaster, and trainer of note. “You may have read that Wilfred BENITEZ was recently rushed to the intensive care unit and will be remaining there for a while. I’m sure everybody in the BOXING world is hoping and praying for his full recovery (at least to the condition boxing has left him in for the last 25 years).” As Scully goes on to state of Benitez, “his sister Yvonne is with him night and day watching over him. If I know anyone personally who could really use the help, she’d be at or right near the very top of the list.”

The point here is clear, Benitez, who thrilled millions with his ring prowess, is now in desperate need of help. Famous for having faced the likes of Robert Duran, Ray Leonard, Tommy Hearns, and others, Benitez was also known as being the youngest man to ever win a world title when he defeated Antonio Cervantes for the WBA lightweight belt at the age of 17 in 1976 . Now, Yvonne, Benitez’ sister and caretaker can use all the help she can get.

“Prayers for Wilfred “El Radar” Benítez,” the World Boxing Organization stated on social media Sunday. “On behalf of the WBO, we send our prayers and best wishes to Puerto Rican boxing legend WilfredBenítez, currently in the ICU. Stay strong, Champ—wishing you a speedy recovery!” Although the exact state of Benitez’ condition is unclear, the once lightning fast fighter has been in need of constant care for some time now.

With that in mind, Scully has placed himself in the service of fighters like Benitez, as well as their families, for years. Scully is, in fact, one of the more charitable figures in a sport noted for its charitable figures. Like many, Scully well remembers the late seventies and early eighties, when Benitez met the best in the business in the ring. Talented and successful, Benitez was one of the more popular fighters in one of boxing’s golden ages. Now he could use some help.

Scully has provided PayPay and Venmo addresses through which fans can contribute to Benitez. Like Scully points out, it’s Christmas season, a time for giving. Any donation will be well appreciated. Contributions can be given through the online addresses below.

PayPal Yvonne Benitez Rosa @ yvonnebenitez

Venmo Yvonne Benitez @Yvonne-Benitez-1