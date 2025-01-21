WBC Women’s Boxing Summit

The WBC’s Women’s Summit will take place from April 2nd to 3rd, 2025 at the Orleans Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.

It will be held back-to-back with the WBAN Awards and activities, which are scheduled for April 4th and 5th

Register for one or both!

The fan interest in Boxing is rising. How does this affect our women athletes? What can we learn from each other and our experts to strengthen our sport and each other?

This will be an open summit with great speakers, awards and as always, some laughter. A time for sharing and celebrating the sport that we so love and much.

Also, as a gift from the WBC, Jose Martin and Cesi Sulaiman will be creating professional photographs and interviews of boxers by their request.

Please contact José Martin Sulaiman and he will set an appointment. (@ [email protected])

WBC Women’s Summitt: Moving forward with strength and unity!

April 1st WBC Arrival

April 2nd WBC Summitt

April 3rd WBC Summitt and Dinner

April 4th/5th IWBHF

Register WBC: [email protected]

Book Hotel: book.passkey.com/event/50767046/owner/32048/home

Register WBAN: https://iwbhf.com/tickets.htm