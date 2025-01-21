Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Headlines

WBC Women's Boxing Summit

Featured 2 Headlines

ye Joon Kim: mystery man

Featured 1 Headlines

Canelo Alvarez-Terence Crawford Nearly Set for September

Featured 2 Headlines

Errol SPence-Sebastian Fundora No longer Happening

Featured 2 Headlines

Anthony Joshua-Deontay Wilder? Turki Alalshikh thinks it's a pretty good idea

Headlines

WBC Women’s Boxing Summit

Published

The WBC’s Women’s Summit will take place from April 2nd to 3rd, 2025 at the Orleans Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. 

It will be held back-to-back with the WBAN Awards and activities, which are scheduled for April 4th and 5th 

Register for one or both! 

The fan interest in Boxing is rising. How does this affect our women athletes? What can we learn from each other and  our experts to strengthen our sport and each other? 

This will be an open summit with great speakers, awards and as always, some laughter. A time for  sharing and celebrating the sport that we so  love and much.

Also, as a gift from the WBC, Jose Martin and Cesi Sulaiman will be creating professional photographs and interviews of boxers by their request.

 Please contact José Martin Sulaiman and he will set an appointment. (@ [email protected])

WBC Women’s Summitt: Moving forward with strength and unity!

April 1st WBC Arrival

April 2nd WBC Summitt 

April 3rd WBC Summitt and Dinner

April 4th/5th IWBHF

Register WBC: [email protected]

Book Hotel: book.passkey.com/event/50767046/owner/32048/home

Register WBAN: https://iwbhf.com/tickets.htm

In this article:

You May Also Like

Featured 2

Anthony Joshua-Deontay Wilder? Turki Alalshikh thinks it’s a pretty good idea

By: Sean Crose Give Turki Alalshikh this – the man is passionate about boxing and is proactive in making interesting fights happen. The Saudi...

5 days ago

Featured 2

Errol SPence-Sebastian Fundora No longer Happening

By: Sean Crose Those waiting for Errol Spence’s return to the ring are going to have to wait longer, for the former titlist’s long...

4 days ago

Featured 1

Canelo Alvarez-Terence Crawford Nearly Set for September

By: Sean Crose In the first big news of 2025, it’s being reported by numerous outlets that super middleweight king Canelo Alvarez is close...

2 days ago

Featured 1

Marco Romero vs Victor Pradis

2 days ago