Vergil Ortiz-jaron Ennis february fight reportedly not happening

By: Sean Crose

“I’ve always said I’ll fight anybody and I remained true to my word,” Vergil Ortiz Jr, posted on social media Saturday. “Every single person that I have been offered to fight I said yes. It takes 2 to tango in boxing, so if I’m not in that ring fighting someone, know it’s not my fault! Time for some of you guys to stop saying I’m ducking and don’t wanna fight because that’s not the case this time and never was 100%.”

The above message comes in light of the fact that a highly anticipated junior middleweight bout between Ortiz and Jaron “Boots” Ennis, is apparently no longer going to happen. Indeed, it was hoped that a Ortiz-Ennis throwdown would go down on a loaded to the brim February card featuring the rematch between Dmitry Bivol and Artur Beterbiev. Fans are now quite naturally disappointed Ortiz-Ennis isn’t going to happen and both Ortiz and Ennis have gone public in order to defend their reputations.

“I seen the rumors on social media just like yall did as far as the fight with me and Virgil,” Ennis posted on social media. “I was unaware that alleged negotiations was being made on my end From here on out if it didn’t come from ME and ME only don’t believe it & i will address if I’m staying at 47 or moving up to 54 at a later date and time.” Word around the internet is that a weight disagreement led to the hoped for fight falling through. The bout was thought to be held at 154 pounds.

Both fighters are extremely talented and undefeated. Ennis has long been seen as something special, a fighter who could be pitted against the likes of the great Terence Crawford. Boasting a record of 33-0, the Philly fighter has stopped all but six of his opponents within the distance. Ortiz, on the other hand, has an even greater knockout percentage than Ennis has. Having knocked out all but one of his opponents, the 22-0 Texan is one of the more impressive ring tacticians in the current boxing scene.

“It’s Christmas time in the US,” Ortiz’ promoter Rick Mirigian posted on social media, “so give the fans what they want so badly – Ortiz-Ennis for a super fight.” While the match with Ennis looks like it may not come to fruition (at least not in time for February), there are other options Ortiz and his team can turn to. “You will have great fight,” Saudi sports honcho Turki Alalshikh stated under Ortiz’ social media post.