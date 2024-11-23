Tyson Fury On rematch with Oleksandr usyk: “I’m coming in hot!”

By: Sean Crose

“Four weeks to go,” Tyson Fury states on a recent video, “til the biggest fight of the year, the biggest fight in boxing, me and Usyk and I’m coming in hot.” Looking directly at the camera, Fury emphasizes the fact that he will be well prepared for his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk on December 21st in Saudi Arabia. “I’m coming in HOT,” he yells. “Can’t wait. Twenty first of December, the belts are going to be mine again.” Judging by the brief clip, Fury isn’t lacking in confidence as the days count down to his second go round with chess master Usyk.

Of course Fury lost the first battle between the two men. It was a close fight, however, a very close fight. Still, the fact that Usyk hurt and nearly dropped the bigger Fury may have made all the difference on the judge’s cards. What makes the rematch particularly interesting is the fact it’s worth wondering which Fury will show up in the ring in December. While it’s true Fury has never had a poor performance, his defeat at the gloved hands of Usyk marked his first loss as a professional. Yet Fury is a man of numerous strategies.

For instance, the first fight of the classic trilogy between Fury and Deontay Wilder ended in a draw. Fury changed his style for the second and third fights and ended up besting Wilder soundly on both occasions. One has to wonder whether or not Fury and trainer Sugar Hill Steward are employing a more aggressive strategy for the second match with Usyk. Not that Usyk won’t be prepared for anything Fury sends his way. Will he be prepared enough, though? Fury is a hard man to read, one who is often two steps ahead of his opponent in the ring.

Usyk, however, is one of the most skilled heavyweights to ever slip inside a ring. His footwork is second to none, his punch accuracy can be dead on, and – yes – he has enough power to rock his opponents. Just ask Fury. While he isn’t as physically big as opponents like Fury and Anthony Joshua, Usyk has bested both fighters, a very impressive feat for a man whose moved up to heavyweight from cruiserweight. Usyk is perhaps the man to prick the balloon of the super sized heavyweight era. Perhaps. He still has a very formidable opponent in Fury ahead of him. And it’s hard to tell whose going to win this rematch.