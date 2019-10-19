Tyson Fury is Training Hard to Live his WWE Dreams

By: Hans Themistode

It’s been an adventurous past few weeks for Heavyweight Lineal champion Tyson Fury (29-0-1, 20 KOs). Just last month at the T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas, Nevada, Fury gutted a gritty win over previously undefeated Otto Wallin. Shortly after his victory, Fury was seen making the rounds on the WWE circuit.

What resulted was a back and forth feud with the 6 feet 8, 385 pound Braun Strowman. After dazzling the crowd with plenty of theatrics, the big men will settle their score later this month on October 31st, at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. With this being Fury’s first foray into the world of WWE, it would seem like a nerve racking situation, but not for Fury.

“I’m not nervous, not nervous at all,” said Fury. You can expect fireworks. I was born to do this. I’m a natural entertainer as you see with the boxing. Now I’m going into the real entertainment. The best value in entertainment in sports is the WWE.

It comes off as a bit strange that someone who is as accomplished as Fury in his own profession, would venture into an entirely different lane. It might come as a shock to everyone else, however Fury relishes in this role. He is finally being given the chance to pursue a dream he has had for quite some time.

“It’s something I always wanted to do. My whole life I’ve watched and been a huge fan of the WWE, I’ve never had the opportunity to do it with boxing comments, but now I am getting the chance to really get involved. I grabbed this with both hands when it was offered to me.”

It may have seemed like a joke at first, but it is now a reality. Fury is officially onboard with the WWE. He is reportedly making 15 million for his lone appearance later on this month. How exactly did the WWE find Fury in the first place? You can thank current wrestler and Executive Vice President of Talent Paul Michael Levesque, or better known as Triple H.

“Part of my job is to recruit athletes globally,” said Triple H. “From every sport whether it is the Olympics, Soccer, the NFL it doesn’t matter but when you are a showman like Tyson Fury it makes the job so much easier.”

Although Fury is currently a Heavyweight champion, he will be completely out of his realm of comfortability come October 31st. Or at least, that is what it would appear to be. Fury has reportedly been making huge strides in his wrestling abilities. So much so, that even Triple H has marveled at how well he has adapted.

“Just seeing him out in the performance Center in Orland, Florida, he has taken to this like a fish to water. His footwork, his mannerisms, everything is there. The athleticism of what he does as a combat athlete is there and then some. Plus is there a better showman on the planet than Tyson Fury. He was custom made to do this.”

Even with Fury working his tail off on his wrestling abilities, everyone around him has advised that he steer clear of this new adventure.

“All of them did. Bob Arum, Frank Warren, my management group, my promoter, my trainer, everybody wanted me to stop but I’ve got to do what I’ve got to do. I’ve got to take these opportunities. I believe life is too short for regrets. It’s something I’ve always wanted to do.”

Fury is right, life is certainly too short to live with regrets. However, boxing fans are hoping that this will just be a one time occasion for Fury so that he can continue to focus on his upcoming rematch with WBC Heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder in 2020.