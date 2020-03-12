Top Rank Events to Proceed Without Fans; Golden Gloves Cancelled

First the NBA season came to a screeching halt. Then the NCAA conference basketball tournaments and the MLB Spring Training games.



Now, Top Rank has announced that their events will proceed without fans in the Hulu Theater.





They released the following announcement today via email:



Due to the coronavirus pandemic, and to ensure the health and safety of boxing fans and the fight participants, Top Rank announced today that the March 14 and March 17 events at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden will proceed without spectators. The only individuals granted access to the events will be essential production and support staff, in addition to fighters and necessary team members, and credentialed media. Both events will still be shown live on their respective platforms.



As for future events, Top Rank is consulting with its venue partners and will make a determination in due course.

Full refunds for tickets purchased for the March 14 and March 17 events will be available at the point of purchase.



In addition to Top Rank limiting fans from their events, it has also been announced that the Golden Gloves has been cancelled. Numerous local shows have also been cancelled.



