TNT Sports and DAZN announced a joint venture on Thursday that will bring a monthly live boxing series to American audiences, adding another layer to a broadcast landscape that has transformed dramatically over the past year.

The series, branded “The Fight,” will debut on Saturday, July 4, 2026, and air across TNT Sports networks and DAZN’s streaming platform. Events will be promoted in partnership with DAZN’s roster of promoters, which includes Top Rank, Matchroom Boxing, Golden Boy Promotions, and Queensberry Promotions. Fighters, venues, and broadcast schedules for the debut card and subsequent events have not yet been announced.

How the Deal Works

Under the agreement, select fight nights will be simulcast on TNT Sports’ U.S. television networks and streamed globally on DAZN. The two companies will also collaborate on cross-promotion, marketing, and advertising sales, aiming to create a unified multi-platform package for brand partners across subscription programming, pay-per-view events, and “The Fight” series itself.

TNT Sports’ digital properties, including Bleacher Report and House of Highlights, will produce additional fight night content. truTV will air supplementary programming including weigh-ins, press conferences, and original features.

“DAZN has earned a strong reputation within the boxing community, and this will allow TNT Sports to be a player in this growing sport,” said Luis Silberwasser, Chairman and CEO of TNT Sports. He noted the partnership builds on TNT Sports’ previous collaboration with DAZN on the FIFA Club World Cup in 2025.

DAZN Group CEO Shay Segev framed the deal as an expansion of access. “By bringing together two leaders in sports media and collaborating with the world’s top promoters, The Fight will deliver unprecedented access to major fight nights to boxing fans nationwide,” Segev said.

What It Means for the Sport

The partnership gives DAZN’s boxing content something it has lacked in the United States: a linear television window. While DAZN has consolidated the sport’s major promotional companies onto a single streaming platform, its U.S. subscriber base remains modest compared to traditional television audiences. TNT Sports’ cable and broadcast footprint offers reach that streaming alone has not delivered.

For TNT Sports, the deal fills a gap in its year-round programming calendar. The company’s U.S. portfolio already includes Major League Baseball, the NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship, the NHL, NASCAR, and College Football Playoff games, but it has not carried regular boxing programming.

The timing is notable. DAZN has spent the first quarter of 2026 locking down the sport’s major promotional stables. Top Rank signed a multi-year deal with DAZN in March, ending an eight-month stretch without a primary broadcast home after its ESPN partnership expired. Golden Boy formalized its own multi-year renewal shortly after. Matchroom’s extension through 2031 was already in place. The result is that four of the five largest U.S.-based promotional companies now operate under the DAZN umbrella, with only Premier Boxing Champions on Amazon Prime Video sitting outside.

A monthly series drawing from that combined talent pool and airing on linear television represents the kind of consistent, accessible programming boxing has struggled to maintain since its departure from network and premium cable. Whether “The Fight” can deliver the caliber of matchups necessary to justify the branding will depend on which fighters and which cards get allocated to the series versus DAZN’s standalone and pay-per-view programming.

As BoxingInsider’s recent broadcast landscape analysis detailed, the sport now has genuine competition between platforms for the first time in years. DAZN dominates the traditional promotional model, Paramount+ backs Zuffa Boxing, Amazon carries PBC, Netflix takes the spectacle events, and ESPN returned through MVP’s women’s series. Adding TNT Sports to that mix gives DAZN a television partner and gives boxing another entry point for casual fans who have never downloaded a streaming app to watch a fight.

The July 4 debut date is ambitious and symbolic. Independence Day has historically been one of boxing’s marquee calendar slots.