Terence crawford focused on israil madrimov Throwdown this weekend: "I’m ready to fight."

Andy Ruiz Looks To Get His Career back on track

Terence Crawford - it's good to be king

claressa shields Wins WBC Heavyweight title in fast and furious fashion

Derek Chisora Wins Fight of the year Candidate over joe joyce

By: Sean Crose

“I feel good, ” says the one and only Terence Crawford on the eve of his junior middleweight ring debut. “I’m feeling great. I’m ready to fight but all my people always try to remind me to enjoy the moment because one day it’s all going to be gone, so embrace it while you can.” Crawford is having quite the moment for himself indeed. His last fight, a one sided thrashing of fellow welterweight champion Errol Spence last year, erased any doubt about just what a legendary fighter the Nebraskan truly is.

“Like I always say everything happens for a reason,” Crawford continues, “and for that reason God didn’t bless me then, but he blessed me now when I’m more mature and can handle everything that comes my way. Who knows where I would have been had I got everything that I wanted when he was younger and immature.” It’s an interesting point. Boxing has seen far too many stories where successful young stars end up crashing in spectacular fashion – both in and out of the ring.

Like Crawford, Israil Madrimov is savoring the moment. As Crawford’s opponent this weekend in LA, the fighter known as “The Dream” is aiming to make the most of this once in a lifetime opportunity. “I’ve been waiting a long time for this moment,” he says, “and we are here and just waiting for Saturday where I want a victory. I like this moment and the first time in my life and only imagined something like this would happen to me.”

So is the widely unknown Madrimov prepared for the force that is “Bud” Crawford? “Our training has been good and I’m feeling great,” he says. “I want to make a good game plan and it will be a great fight on Saturday. I don’t think this fight is about the size, it’s about the experience and knowledge he can use. This division is my division and I’m the champion, I have to defend the belt.” Sure enough, Madrimov’s WBA junior middleweight title is at stake Saturday night. In truth, there will be more than a little on the line for both fighters.

Should Crawford win on Saturday he will become a four division champion – something which remains an amazing feat in the sport of boxing to this day. If Madrimov pulls off the upset, on the other hand, his life will never be the same. Stunning upsets, after all, have a way of changing the underdog’s fortunes.

