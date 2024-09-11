Shakur Stevenson Injures Hand, fight with Joe COrdina Cancelled

By: Sean Crose

“Due to a hand injury sustained by Shakur Stevenson, he is unable to compete against Joe Cordina on the Bivol-Beterbiev undercard at the upcoming Riyadh Season event on October 12 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.” So Matchroom Boxing, which promotes Stevenson, stated in a Wednesday press release. “The WBC World Lightweight Champion has undergone immediate surgery. After a successful period of recovery, Stevenson is set to return to the ring in early 2025.”

Stevenson, who was prepping to face Cordina on the highly anticipated Bivol-Beterbiev card, is now going to have to wait a while before he enters the ring again. “He damaged his hand in camp,” Matchbook honcho Eddie Hearn told Fight Hub. “He’s been training in Colorado sparring and went to get scanned last night and he’s torn the tendon in his knuckle. He had to go for immediate surgery which he had this morning. He’s out of surgery now.”

Asked how his fighter was feeling, Hearn claimed Shakur is “very disappointed; disappointed for himself and we’re disappointed for Shakur and Joe Cordina as well and for Riyadh Season but, there’s nothing you can do.” Hearn went on to emphasize that Shakur is expected to be ready to return to action next winter. “We’ve been told we can expect him to be ready for February,” Hearn said.

For those who may not know, Shakur is considered one of the most talented practitioners in the entire sport of boxing. At 27 years of age, the New Jersey native has won world titles in numerous weight divisions and currently sits atop the lightweight division with the WBC world title strap around his waist. There’s been much talk of the man eventually squaring off against his fellow ring star Gervonta “Tank” Davis in what would be a legitimate superfight.

In the meantime, however, the undefeated Stevenson has to focus on healing. “God works in mysterious ways thru the ups and downs,” Stevenson stated on social media next to a pic of himself in a hospital bed. “I’m steady hungry and motivated more then ever. 2025 gone be my best year yet. Surgery went great it’s a minor set back for a major comeback.”

Without doubt, this latest development is most distinctly not good news for Britain’s Cordina. Hearn, however, is making it clear he will work to get his fighter an opponent of note to face as soon as possible.