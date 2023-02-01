Ring Masters Championships: The Road To The Garden 2023, after 3 registration checkins Metro athletes, coaches, officials, doctors and especially fans are ready for an exciting season. This year there are 14 events scheduled before the finals. Young athletes with a dream to box at Madison Square Garden in April will punch their way to the finals. What’s exciting this year is The National Golden Gloves Tournament will serve as an Olympic Qualifier for USA Boxing. Athletes that win the Nationals in May will have the chance to qualify for the Olympics. Our Elite athletes that win Ring Masters will qualify for the National Golden Gloves in PA.

The weights being contested this year are: Men 112, 125, 132, 139, 147, 156, 165, 176, 203-, 203+Women 110, 119, 125, 132, 139, 146, 154, 165, 178, 178+

President Ray Cuadrado said, “This boxing tournament gets better every year. Participation in this year’s Ring Masters Championships: Road To The Garden will be even more exciting than usual because it will serve as USA Boxing Metropolitan’s local qualifier to the USA Olympic Trials. To quote the founder of the modern Olympics, Baron Pierre de Coubertin: “The most important thing in the Olympic Games is not winning but taking part; the essential thing in life is not conquering but fighting well.”

This year’s opener is at Starrett City Boxing inside Brooklyn Sports Club in Brooklyn, NY. Metro is happy to bring events back to the grassroots clubs where the boxers come from. Metro will also have shows at some premium venues like the Classic Car Club of Manhattan, The New York Athletic Club, The Hudson Valley Civic Center, and the finals commencing at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theatre.

This year’s tournament is sponsored by RX Water, Sting Equipment, WBC Amateur, Millions.co, Boxing Insider, and Madison Square Garden. Please come support your local athletes as they do their best to fight their way to the finals of The Ring Masters Championships: Road To The Garden.

Inquiries/Media Request: [email protected]