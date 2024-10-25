Regis Prograis aims to regain momentum

By: Sean Crose

You can see him online, rapidly swimming the length of an indoor pool while the darkness outside the window indicates it’s long past daylight. Finishing his swim, former world champion Regis Prograis flexes his bicep for the camera, the picture of confidence. Of course the 35 year old Prograis is going to need more than just a large amount of self assurance when he steps into the ring on Saturday to take on the talented Jack Catterall. Their scheduled 12 round affair is going down at the Co-Op Live Arena in Catterall’s native Britain. What’s more, the 29-1 Catterall is the betting favorite to win.

Still, the 29-2 Prograis is familiar with big moments. “I have a goal now,” he said back in July. “Every time I get the belt I kind of just don’t care about it. Now I have a goal again. I want to be a three-time world champion and this is the man that I have to get past. Catterall is one of the biggest names in the division right now. The 140lbs division is stacked right now.” Prograis fans will be happy to know the fighter is returning from a decisive loss to Devin Haney last December eager to rejuvenate his career.

He’s sharp, Prograis is, with a herky-jerky style that can easily confuse an opponent. Possessing a mean jab, the Houston (by way of New Orleans) native can also apply pressure effectively and has the ability to end the night quickly. In fact, all but five of his 29 victories have come within the distance. Not that the man is invincible. Besides losing to Haney, Prograis was also bested by Josh Taylor back in 2019. Of course, Catterall was defeated by Taylor himself. Unlike Prograis, however, Catterall went on to top Taylor in a rematch.

Still, the fighter known as “Rougarou” doesn’t appear to be at all intimidated. “He’s a cool person,” Prograis said to BBC of Catterall. “I don’t know him that good, but we met for this fight in Manchester. He shook my hand.” Prograis doesn’t think Catterall’s being a gentleman amounts to Catterall being able to beat him this coming weekend, though. “As a fighter he is just decent” Prograis stated. “Josh Taylor aside, he doesn’t have anything on his CV. There’s nothing special, no bells and whistles, just a decent fighter.”

Catterall is likely of another mind on the matter.