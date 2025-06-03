Press Conference Quotes: Manny Pacquiao vs Mario Barrios

Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao and WBC Welterweight World Champion Mario “El Azteca” Barrios squared off for the second time at a press conference in Los Angeles on Tuesday, following a Las Vegas press conference on Saturday, all to preview their main event showdown taking place Saturday, July 19 headlining a star-studded PBC Pay-Per-View event on Prime Video from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Public on-sale begins TOMORROW, Wednesday, June 4 at 10 a.m. PT through AXS.com.

Here is what the fighters had to say from events Tuesday at The Novo at L.A. Live and Saturday from House of Blues Las Vegas:

MANNY PACQUIAO

“The fire, determination and eagerness to work hard is still there. I’m still enjoying running the mountains. Not every fighter has this feeling. This is a blessing, because I’ve been through so many big fights in my career and I’m still here. I’m back.

“To the boxing fans all over the world, thank you for accepting me again. I hope that on July 19 this fight will entertain everyone. Everyone here is going to work hard in their training camp so that the fans are happy on July 19.

“Barrios is the kind of fighter who gives people good fights. Me and him together in the ring will satisfy the fans and that’s what I want.

“It would mean a lot for me to become world champion again. Manny Pacquiao is always giving surprises to the fans. That’s my passion and it’s really important to me. I want everyone to be happy with this fight.

“My goal is to leave a legacy to the boxing fans. I want to inspire the young generation who are dreaming of becoming a champion.

“July 19 is gonna be a lot of action. There’s a lot of great fights on this card. I know what Barrios is capable of and I know that we can entertain the fans.

“I’ve been able to rest my body and it’s been good for me. Now I’m back and I’m excited to give the fans a great fight. I know that Barrios is training hard to defend his belt. I’m the challenger, so I know I have to go the extra mile and punish myself in training to win the fight. That’s the goal.

“I’ve been boxing for many years, and even the years I wasn’t boxing, I was still thinking about boxing. I even have a boxing gym in my house and was always working out. I really missed boxing.”

MARIO BARRIOS

“I’m here, I’m ready and I’m the champion for a reason. This is a huge fight that could be Fight of the Year. I can’t wait.

“All the other big fights I’ve had have prepared me for a moment like this. I’m defending my title against a legend and I couldn’t be more honored.

“Facing Manny is something I never pictured unfolding, and now it’s here on one of the biggest cards of the year. July 19 is gonna be a night of boxing that you don’t wanna miss.

“It’s a great honor for a legend like Manny to want to come back and fight for my title. This is my biggest fight so far and I’m excited to take it on.

“Come July 19 I’ll be facing a legend across from me. I have nothing but respect for him outside of the ring. But inside the ring, he’s just another man who’s trying to take what’s mine. I’m the champion for a reason and I’m gonna show that.

“I think I can take a lot that I learned from the Gervonta Davis fight into this one. The way he closes distance and works off his speed, and even the size, are all similar. All of my big fights have really prepared me for this moment.

“I’ve been seeing people face off with Manny at press conferences like this since I was a kid. He’s not very serious, except when he’s in the ring. I know he’s gonna bring it when we get in the ring.”