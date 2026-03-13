By: Sean Crose

“I’m thrilled to join Most Valuable Promotions as we continue breaking barriers and elevating women’s boxing to new heights,” said Mikayla Mayer upon signing up with Jake Paul’s promotional outlet. “I’ve always wanted the biggest and best fights, and MVP’s premier roster of women champions creates incredible opportunities to make those matchups happen. I’m looking forward to showcasing my skills on some of the biggest platforms in the sport and working with a passionate, innovative team that believes in the continued growth of women’s boxing.” Sure enough, the three time world titlist will now be fighting under Jake Paul’s banner after leaving the venerable Top Rank Promotions.

“I want to thank my (Top Rank) family for an amazing 9 years together,” Mayer added. “I absolutely would NOT be in this position today if it wasn’t for their guaidance. They helped develop me into a 3 division World Champion and I will forever be grateful… To (Todd Duboef)…thank you for taking that meeting with me all those years ago. For believing in me and for believing in womens boxing”[sic].

Suffice to say, Paul is happy with his organization’s latest acquisition. “Mikaela is one of the most accomplished fighters in women’s boxing and a proven champion across multiple weight classes,” he and Nakisa Bidarian (Most Valuable Promotions co-founder) stated. “She has competed on the sport’s biggest stages, faced the best fighters in the world, and continues to push the sport forward. We’re proud to welcome Mikaela to MVP and look forward to building the next chapter of her career together.”

Paul, who has recently interviewed none other than President Donald Trump, has built himself perhaps the greatest lineup in women’s boxing. Aside from Mayer, Most Valuable Promotions has Claressa Shields, Amanda Serrano, Alycia Baumgardner and Savannah Marshall. Indeed, Paul’s influence on boxing may have more to do with promoting than engaging in high profile novelty bouts when all is said and done. The 22-2 Mayer is one of the most recognized and decorated fighters on the planet, even at 38 years of age. She currently has the WBC and WBO junior middleweight world titles in her possession. She’s also – obviously – an excellent fighter.

She can fire effectively in combinations, is able to control the range, has a solid overhand right, and hits and holds stealthily. In short, the Colorado based fighter is a tough out for anyone. No wonder Paul and the Most Valuable Promotion team wanted Mayer on their roster.