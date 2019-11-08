Jacobs-Chavez Jr. Set For December 20th

By: Sean Crose

Matchroom Boxing has announced that the 35-3 Daniel Jacobs will face the 51-3-1 Julio Caesar Chavez Jr on December 20th at Phoenix’ Talking Stick Resort Arena. It will be Jacobs first foray into the super middleweight division and will likely be scheduled for 12 rounds. “It’s a special night for the former WBC 160lb champion Chavez Jr,” states Matchroom via press release, “as he takes on the ‘Miracle Man’ at the same venue his legendary father closed the curtain on his incredible career in 2005.” Sure enough, the famed Julio Caesar Chavez Sr fought this final battle in Phoenix that year.



Photo Credit: Matchroom Boxing Twitter Account

“I am thrilled to be making my debut at Super-Middleweight on December 20 against Julio Cesar Chavez,” Jacobs is quoted as saying. “I’ve achieved a dream of becoming a World champion at Middleweight and now I am seeking to secure my legacy by becoming a two-weight World champion.” The Brooklyn native’s last fight was a decisive loss to Canelo Alvarez in May. Now the fighter known as “Miracle Man” is moving on to greener pastures. “There are some great fighters and champions at 168lbs and I believe that I will be a different beast up at Super-Middleweight. Facing Julio is a great test for my first fight, “says Jacobs. “He’s a former Middleweight champion like me and he has the same goal as I do – Julio is always in great fight and I am sure that our styles will gel to be a thriller for the fans, and I plan to announce my arrival at 168lbs in style.”

Chavez Jr is coming across as eager for the December match, as well. “Going against Daniel Jacobs is the perfect fight for me because there is so much on the line,” said Chavez Jr. “A victory gets me one step closer to a world championship and I’m not going to let anyone stand in my way.” Although not known for his passion and dedication to the sport of boxing, Chavez Jr acknowledges Jacobs is a legitimate foe. “I know that Danny Jacobs is a former world champion and is a strong fighter with very good boxing skills,” he says. “Those are the kind of boxers that bring out the best in me. I’ve been working hard in the gym and can’t wait to let everyone see what I’ve been working on. I’m very motivated to get the win and at the end of the night I will have my hand raised in victory. I ask my fans to believe in me. I will deliver.”

Promoter Eddie Hearn, who is promoting December’s Ruiz-Joshua 2 super bout, is eager to promote this December card, as well. “I’m delighted to announce this huge fight will close out an incredible 2019 for Matchroom Boxing USA and DAZN,” he says. “Daniel returns from his point defeat to Canelo to move up in weight on his quest to become a two-weight World champion. He faces a determined Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. who looks for redemption at the site of his father’s last ever professional fight. We expect a great fight, a huge crowd and a stacked card as we’ll look to close out the year in style.”