It’s On: Wilder Fury 2 Announced For February 22nd

By: Sean Crose

Just over a year after they engaged in their memorable, highly publicized battle, it’s been officially announced that Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury are set to meet in the ring again. “The long-awaited rematch of heavyweight titans is set,” Bob Arum’s Top Rank Promotions declared Friday, “as undefeated WBC champion Deontay ‘The Bronze Bomber’ Wilder and unbeaten lineal champion Tyson ‘The Gypsy King’ Fury will continue their rivalry in the ring on Saturday, February 22 live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas in a historic, joint FOX Sports PPV & ESPN+ PPV.”



The first time Wilder and Fury met, the two giant sized fighters made sure it was a match the world would remember. Seemingly down on points, Alabama’s Wilder sent England’s Fury to the mat with a thunderous shot in the twelfth and final round. That in and of itself made the evening memorable. The fact Fury was able to rise to his feet before the 10 count before finishing the round in high fashion burned the bout into the boxing world’s collective memory. That was on December 1st of last year. Both combatants declared a rematch was in order – and now that rematch is in writing.



“I’m happy ,” says Wilder, “and I’m excited that the rematch is finally happening. “I want to give the fans what they want to see. I’ve been doing it with my last three outings – Fury, Breazeale and Ortiz. They’ve been spectacular events – from my ring walks where I gather all the energy of the people, to my uniforms that I wear to help spread that energy. Then I give them what they all come for – the knockouts, and my knockouts have been amazing. I proved myself the first time and I’m ready to do it again. It was a very controversial fight. I promise my fans that there won’t be any controversy with this one. I’m going to finish it.

”Fury, who – like Wilder – is a world class showman, is exuding excitement. “There’s no more ducking and diving,” said Fury. “The date has been set, and the ‘Bomb Squad’ is about to be securely detonated and the real champion crowned as the world watches on for the most anticipated fight in years. This is unfinished business for me, but come February 22, this dosser will finally get what’s coming to him, and I can’t wait!”

Not only are Wilder, 42-0-1, and Fury, 29-0-1, both undefeated, they represent the upper echelon of a red hot heavyweight division, one that hasn’t seen this kind of excitement and intrigue since the 1990s. Aside from the February 22nd rematch, there’s the presence of Anthony Joshua lurking nearby. The Londoner recently regained his IBF, WBA, and WBO heavyweight titles from Andy Ruiz after being stunned by the Mexican-American back in June at Madison Square Garden. Now each major fight at heavyweight may lead down the road to a single heavyweight king, something the world hasn’t seen since the era of the iconic Lennox Lewis.

Tickets to see Wilder-Fury 2 live at the MGM Grand in Vegas will go on sale Saturday, December 28th at ten in the morning, Pacific Time. They can be bout at www.mgmgrand.comor www.axs.com.