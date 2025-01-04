Is A Canelo ALvarez-Bud Crawford fight a real possiblity?

By: Sean Crose

One is generally a super middleweight. The other has gone up in weight to become a super welterweight. Why, then, are some so eager to see Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Terence “Bud” Crawford throw down in the ring? This wouldn’t be a novelty bout, after all. Canelo and Crawford are active fighters, both slightly removed from their career zeniths, if at all. On the face of it, the whole thing looks like a case of David and Goliath, and except for the case of David, Goliath generally loses in these situations. Generally. In truth, a Canelo and Crawford battle might be more evenly matched that one might at first think.

Let’s start with the fact that Canelo fought Floyd Mayweather in the super welterweight realm. Crawford would likely move up to middleweight if a fight with Canelo was made. And Canelo arguably had his greatest success as a middleweight. Going down in weight might not be optimal for Canelo, but Crawford gaining weight risks a loss of the speed and power that’s so much a part of Crawford’s repertoire. Looked at objectively, a Canelo-Crawford throw down would likely show neither man at his best. Yet that would likely make the fight more competitive.

Stil, although the prospect of Bud and Canelo getting it on in the ring is enticing, it’s worth wondering exactly HOW enticing it all might be for the fans. People have wanted to see Canelo fight frightening powerhouse David Benavidez for ages now. What’s more, some may be interested in seeing the red haired star fight light heavyweight dynamo Dmitry Bivol again. Canelo did lose their first battle. There’s still perhaps a sense of unfinished businesses there among Canelo’s enormous fan base. In other words, Canelo has quite a few options in front of him.

Crawford doesn’t have the options Canelo does but the reality is neither man should really have to work again unless he wants to. Canelo has been the face of boxing throughout most of the post-Mayweather era while Crawford secured his legendary status when he dominated then stopped fellow American Errol Spence in a contest for welterweight supremacy. Still, there’s always the allure of another big fight. And Canelo-Crawford would certainly be a big fight. It might not go so far as to reel in casual fans, but it would certainly draw in a good percentage of the sport’s regular fan base. And that would most certainly make it a financial success.