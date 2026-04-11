Tyson Fury wasted no time after his dominant unanimous decision over Arslanbek Makhmudov on Saturday night. With Anthony Joshua seated ringside at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Fury grabbed the microphone on the Netflix broadcast and delivered the callout British boxing has been building toward for a decade.

“10 years in the making. Let’s f*cking dance,” Fury said. “Next I want to give you the fight you’ve all been waiting for. I want you, Anthony Joshua!”

The moment had been building all evening. Saudi entertainment chief Turki Alalshikh had been teasing a major announcement throughout the card, telling the Netflix audience: “Today we have a big surprise. I think, I hope we announce the biggest fight in the history of England.”

He had set the table earlier on X as well, posting that Joshua and “some special guests” were at Tottenham for the fights. The cameras were ready. The crowd was electric. The setup was there.

But making a fight of this magnitude on the spot proved to be a different matter entirely.

Joshua Keeps His Distance

Eddie Hearn, Joshua’s promoter, declined an invitation to join the post-fight scene in the ring. Joshua, speaking on camera from ringside, acknowledged the fight but made clear he was not going to be rushed into a commitment in someone else’s moment.

“With all due respect, tonight is your night and you’ll sit across the ring from me in due time,” Joshua said.

“When you’re ready, you come and see me and tell me your terms and conditions. I’m the boss, you work for me. I’m the landlord, remember that.”

In a brief Netflix sit-down that followed, Joshua expanded on his position.

“It’s on him. He disappears, come back, disappears. It don’t matter to me. I make the big fights. He works for me.”

He confirmed no deal has been signed and referenced recent personal tragedies that have affected his circle, saying the fight would happen once “everything is right.” The crowd booed the hesitation, but Joshua remained measured, refusing to let the energy of the moment dictate his response.

The Reality of Making the Fight

Alalshikh later acknowledged that the fight was ultimately not his decision alone, two promoters and two of the biggest names in heavyweight history. The enthusiasm was genuine, but the logistics of a fight this size do not resolve themselves in a post-fight ring interview, regardless of how much anticipation is built around the moment.

It was a reminder that even in an era where Alalshikh’s financial backing has made previously impossible fights possible, the fighters and their teams still drive the final decisions. Saturday provided the theater. The negotiation happens elsewhere.

The Fight Still Makes All the Sense in the World

Nothing about the underlying dynamics has changed. Fury vs. Joshua remains the most commercially valuable fight in British boxing. Fury, 37, proved on Saturday that he is still a commanding presence after 16 months out of the ring, shutting out a dangerous puncher over 12 rounds with the kind of performance that silenced any questions about ring rust. Joshua, 36, carries the name recognition and commercial pull that makes this fight an event regardless of venue or date.

Reports heading into fight week had pointed to a potential date later in 2026, with Dublin, Wembley and Riyadh all mentioned as possible locations. Joshua’s tone on Saturday suggested the fight is a matter of when rather than if, but that the timing will be determined through negotiation rather than a live television callout.

The most telling exchange of the night may have been the one that had nothing to do with contracts or promotional maneuvering. Joshua, responding to Fury’s challenge, offered a line that cut through the noise entirely.

“I punched you up when we were kids, and I’ll punch you up again. You don’t tell me what to do.”

The fight has always been personal between these two. Saturday made it feel closer than ever, even if the paperwork is not there yet.