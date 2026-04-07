As the Ring Masters return to Madison Square Garden on April 10, a look at the fighters who came up through New York City’s amateur ranks and became world champions.

By Larry Goldberg | BoxingInsider.com

On Friday, April 10, the 2026 Ring Masters will crown its champions at the Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden. More than 500 amateur boxers entered this year’s tournament. Only a handful will walk out with a championship ring.

But the Ring Masters is more than a tournament. It is the latest chapter in a tradition that has been producing world champions for nearly a century. The New York City amateur boxing system, from the Golden Gloves to the PAL gyms to the Olympic training pipeline, has sent more fighters to world titles than any city in America. Some of the greatest professional boxers in history started exactly where these Ring Masters competitors are right now: young, hungry, and fighting in a New York ring for the first time.

Here are 10 of the best who made that journey.

1. Floyd Patterson

Patterson grew up in Brooklyn and found boxing at the Gramercy Gym in Manhattan under the guidance of Cus D’Amato, the trainer who would later discover Mike Tyson. As an amateur, Patterson won the New York Golden Gloves and then the Olympic gold medal at middleweight at the 1952 Helsinki Games. He was 17 years old. Four years later, at 21, he knocked out Archie Moore to become the youngest heavyweight champion in boxing history, a record that would stand until Tyson broke it in 1986. Patterson would win the heavyweight title twice, and his connection to D’Amato created a direct line from the NYC amateur system to the most prestigious title in sports.

2. Sugar Ray Robinson

Robinson moved to Harlem as a child and began boxing at local gyms before compiling one of the most dominant amateur records in history. By the time he turned professional in 1940, he was reportedly 85-0 as an amateur with 69 knockouts, including multiple New York Golden Gloves championships. What followed was the greatest professional career the sport has ever seen. Robinson won the world welterweight title and the world middleweight title five times. Ring Magazine named him the greatest fighter of all time. Every pound-for-pound list in boxing history starts with him. And it all started in a Harlem gym.

3. Mike Tyson

Tyson grew up in Brownsville, Brooklyn, one of the toughest neighborhoods in New York City. After a troubled childhood that included multiple arrests and time at the Tryon School for Boys, Tyson was discovered by Cus D’Amato, the same trainer who had developed Floyd Patterson decades earlier. As an amateur, Tyson won the Junior Olympics gold medal and tore through the competition with a style that combined devastating power with the peek-a-boo defense D’Amato had perfected. He turned professional at 18 and became the youngest heavyweight champion in history at 20, knocking out Trevor Berbick in the second round. The Brownsville kid who learned to fight in a reform school became the most feared heavyweight of his generation.

4. Mark Breland

Breland may be the greatest amateur boxer New York City has ever produced. His amateur record was 110-1. He won five consecutive New York Golden Gloves titles. He won the 1982 World Championships and the 1984 Olympic gold medal at welterweight in Los Angeles. He was so dominant as an amateur that turning professional almost felt like a step down. Breland won the WBA welterweight title as a pro, but it was his amateur career that defined him. No New York City fighter has ever been more dominant at the amateur level. If the Ring Masters champions competing on April 10 want a model for what amateur excellence looks like, Breland is the standard.

5. Riddick Bowe

Bowe grew up in Brownsville, Brooklyn, the same neighborhood that produced Tyson. He was a dominant amateur who won the 1988 Olympic silver medal at super heavyweight in Seoul, losing only to Lennox Lewis in the gold medal final. As a professional, Bowe became a two-time heavyweight champion, defeating Evander Holyfield in one of the great heavyweight trilogies of the 1990s. His combination of size, skill, and power made him one of the most talented heavyweights of his era. Brownsville produced Tyson and Bowe within a decade of each other, and today Bruce Carrington is carrying that same neighborhood’s tradition into the next generation.

6. Hector Camacho

Born in Bayamon, Puerto Rico, and raised in Spanish Harlem, Camacho was a product of New York City’s amateur boxing scene. He won the New York Golden Gloves and built a reputation as one of the flashiest and most skilled young fighters in the city before turning professional. As a pro, “Macho” Camacho won world titles in three weight classes: super featherweight, lightweight, and light welterweight. His speed, defensive ability, and showmanship made him one of the most entertaining fighters of the 1980s and 1990s. Camacho was a New York City fighter to his core, brash and brilliant in equal measure.

7. Zab Judah

Judah came out of Brooklyn and was one of the most naturally gifted fighters New York City has ever produced. His hand speed was elite, his reflexes were extraordinary, and when he was locked in, he was nearly impossible to hit. Judah won the IBF junior welterweight title and later became the undisputed welterweight champion. His resume includes fights against Kostya Tszyu, Floyd Mayweather Jr., and Miguel Cotto. He came up through the NYC amateur system and represented the city’s tradition of producing fast, flashy fighters with real power in both hands.

8. Jose Torres

Torres moved from Puerto Rico to New York City and became one of the finest amateur boxers in the country, winning a silver medal at the 1956 Melbourne Olympics at light middleweight. He trained under Cus D’Amato, the third fighter on this list to emerge from D’Amato’s system, and turned professional with a style built on speed, intelligence, and precise combination punching. Torres won the world light heavyweight title in 1965 by knocking out Willie Pastrano. After retiring, he became the chairman of the New York State Athletic Commission, bringing his career full circle from the NYC amateur gyms to the office that oversees boxing in the state. He was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 1997.

9. Iran Barkley

Barkley came up through the Bronx amateur scene and turned professional in 1982. He was a tough, durable fighter with heavy hands who always came to fight. His defining moment came in 1988 when he knocked out Thomas “Hitman” Hearns in the third round to win the WBC middleweight title, one of the biggest upsets of the decade. Barkley later won the WBA light middleweight title as well. He was never the most polished fighter, but his power and heart carried him to two world championships and made him one of the most dangerous fighters in New York City during the late 1980s and early 1990s.

10. Dominique Crowder

Crowder is 19-0 and represents the pipeline from the NYC amateur system to the world stage in real time. A two-time New York Golden Gloves champion who was rated No. 1 nationally as an amateur, “Dimes” is now the WBA International bantamweight champion and ranked No. 14 in the world. Born in Baltimore and trained in New York City under Jose Guzman and Hall of Famer Mark Breland, Crowder fights at 118 pounds with the length and ranginess of a welterweight. At 6 feet tall in the bantamweight division, he is a physical anomaly with legitimate knockout power. His career is building toward a world title shot, and his roots in the NYC amateur scene make him a direct product of the tradition this list celebrates.

Honorable Mentions

The depth of the NYC amateur-to-pro pipeline is staggering. Jake LaMotta grew up in the Bronx, won all 40 of his amateur fights, and won the 1940 New York State Diamond Belt championship before turning professional and becoming the world middleweight champion. Eddie Mustafa Muhammad, born Eddie Gregory in Brownsville, Brooklyn, trained at the PAL Howard Houses and won back-to-back Golden Gloves titles in 1971 and 1972, beating future world champion Vito Antuofermo in the 1971 final. He became the WBA light heavyweight champion in 1980 and later trained Iran Barkley to a world title. Emile Griffith trained at Gil Clancy’s gym in Manhattan and won world titles at welterweight and middleweight. His fight with Benny Paret at Madison Square Garden remains one of the most significant and tragic in boxing history. Carlos Ortiz was born in Puerto Rico, raised in Manhattan, and became a two-time world lightweight champion and Hall of Famer. Vito Antuofermo grew up in Brooklyn and won the WBA and WBC middleweight titles in 1979. Kevin Kelley, the “Flushing Flash,” came out of Brooklyn and won the WBC featherweight title as one of the most exciting fighters of the 1990s. Buddy McGirt trained in the city and became a two-division world champion before building a Hall of Fame career as a trainer.

Junior Jones came out of Brooklyn and won WBA titles at bantamweight and super bantamweight. His two victories over Marco Antonio Barrera remain among the finest performances by any New York City fighter of the 1990s. Danny Jacobs won the WBA middleweight title after beating cancer. Teofimo Lopez trained in Brooklyn and became the undisputed lightweight champion at 23. Shannon Briggs fought out of Brooklyn and won the WBO heavyweight title. Paulie Malignaggi represented Brooklyn across two weight classes as a world champion. Luis Collazo won the WBA welterweight title.

The current generation keeps producing. Richardson Hitchins, born in Haiti and raised in Brooklyn’s East Flatbush, represented Haiti at the 2016 Olympics and is now the WBO junior welterweight champion. Chris Colbert, another Brooklyn product and NYC Golden Gloves graduate, held the WBA interim super featherweight title and is still fighting at 140. Bruce Carrington, the Brownsville native who won the 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials, is carrying the tradition of Tyson and Bowe into the next generation as a Top Rank featherweight prospect. Edgar Berlanga, a decorated amateur from Brooklyn, is currently challenging at the super middleweight level. Reshat Mati, Albanian-born and raised in Staten Island, is building a welterweight career after a strong amateur run. And Jahi Tucker, trained in NYC gyms, is one of the most talked-about young welterweight prospects in the metro area.

The 2026 Ring Masters finals at Madison Square Garden on April 10 are the next chapter of this story. Somewhere in that tournament bracket is a kid who has been training in a gym that Floyd Patterson or Mike Tyson or Jake LaMotta or Mark Breland once walked through. The tradition does not end. It just keeps producing.