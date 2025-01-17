Errol SPence-Sebastian Fundora No longer Happening

By: Sean Crose

Those waiting for Errol Spence’s return to the ring are going to have to wait longer, for the former titlist’s long awaited match with current titlist Sebastian Fundora is no longer happening. While big fight after big fight is being made in Saudi Arabia, here in the United States, major potential bouts end up being no-go’s. Still its been stated in social media, and not incorrectly, that Spence has earned his right to take his time before getting in the ring again. His last bout was a horrible thrashing at the gloved hands of Terence Crawford, after all. Still, time waits for no one and Spence is now 34 years old.

As for Fundora, this has to be a huge disappointment, as he was supposed to face Spence in March. Now the WBO and WBC junior middleweight champion will have to find another dance partner. Likely no one available will be as well known – or as popular – as Spence. What’s more, considering this fight was originally supposed to go down last fall, the long wait has kept the 27 year old Fundora out of the ring and out of action. That’s not good for a man whose last bout was in March of last year.

Still, Spence is determined to do things his way – perhaps with his long term health in mind. “I’ll be back when IM ready,” he posted on social media Thursday. Of course the fact that Spence-Fundora has fallen through begs the question of if and when Spence will return at all. The truth is that no one can fault the guy if he wants to call it a career or wait a bit longer before returning to the ring. Other than the loss to Crawford (his only defeat), the Texan’s career has been extremely impressive.

Chris Algieri, Shawn Porter, Kell Brook, Mikey Garcia, Yordenis Ugas, Danny Garcia, Lamont Peterson and others have all fallen before Spence. There’s a reason why, leading up to the Crawford fight, the bout was seen as too close to call. In other words, Spence has worked hard, and created a lauded and lucrative career for himself. And while it’s true he was dominated by Crawford, it’s worth noting that Crawford is and was arguably an all time great.

Yet, as it bears repeating, time waits for no one. That something all fighters may want to continuously keep in mind.