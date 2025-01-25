Diego Pacheco decisions Steven nelson

By: Sean Crose

The 22-0 super middleweight contender Diego Pacheco may have dreamed of getting a crack at divisional kingpin Canelo Alvarez, but on Saturday night his focus was on the 20-0 Steven Nelson. Although both men slipped between the ropes undefeated on Saturday, the considerably younger Pacheco was, at 23, perceived as being fresher than his 36 year old opponent. An upset would have been catastrophic for Pacheco’s career, and a major boost for Nelson’s. The scheduled 12 rounder was broadcast live from Vegas via the DAZN streaming service.

Nelson, who was far shorter than Pacheco, largely jabbed and remained active in the first. Pacheco, on the other hand, employed patienct in what was otherwise a feeling out chapter. Pacheco may well have been surprised when Nelson remained aggressive in the second. If he had been surprised by Nelson in that particular round, however, he might have been downright puzzled by the man in the third, for he wasn’t able to land regularly and effectively on Nelson. Nelson’s jab, footwork and head movement may have continued to tell the tale in the fourth. Pacheco was simply having a hard time setting up punches.

Pacheco was able to land well, if not explosively, in the fifth. What’s more, Nelson now had a nasty cut on his face. In truth, neither man landed much in the sixth, though Pacheco may have tossed off the harder shots. Nelson’s output had clearly dropped, but he was still very much in the fight. By the seventh Pacheco was finally able to put his punches together. Nelson was no slouch, however, continuing his attack throughout the round. Pacheco took control in the eighth by taking advantage of the fact Nelson had largely given up on his jab, which made him an easier target for Pacheco’s shots.

Nelson took up his jab again in the ninth, an act which may have won him the round. Pacheco needed to control the range consistently, but it was not an easy thing for him to do. Pacheco threw hard in the tenth, hoping to distance himself from his determined opponent. Still, Nelson kept throwing and coming forward. These were not easy rounds to call.

Pacheco played matador to Nelson’s bull in the eleventh, but still got tagged by the horns a few times. The twelfth and final round was a war, with each man firing away. Nelson in particular let it all fly. Ultimately, however, Pacheco got the judge’s nod via a perplexingly wide unanimous decision.