Boxing Insider Promtions’ Card: Donte Layne demolishes Shaquille Cameron; Bruce Seldon Jr dominates Julio Mendoza

By: Sean Crose

The Tropicana Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City hosted a Boxing Insider Promotions card Saturday featuring undefeated junior middleweight Justin Figueroa. First, however, the 3-0 Bruce Seldon Jr took on the 3-4 Julio Mendoza in a heavyweight affair scheduled for 4. Suffice to say, Seldon completely dominated, though, to his credit, Mendoza proved he was able to take a shot. The fight was slow paced and heavy handed, but Seldon proved dominant enough to earn the UD win he was afterward awarded by the judges.

Next up, the 4-0 Donte Layne battled the 7-3 Shaquille Cameron in a super middleweight affair scheduled for 6. The fight didn’t even get past the opening chapter. Layne unloaded on his man early on, to the point where one might have wondered whether or not the fighter would gas out. A crunching shot to Cameron’s body, however, led the referee to step in and stop the fight before Cameron ended up enduring more punishment.