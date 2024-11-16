Connect with us

Boxing Insider Promtions' Card: Donte Layne demolishes Shaquille Cameron; Bruce Seldon Jr dominates Julio Mendoza

ANd that's that: Jake Paul Cruises past mike tyson

After a bloody war, Katie Taylor Wins controversial decision over Amanda serrano

War of attrition: Marios Barrios fights Abel Ramos to a split draw in welterweight thriller.

Mike Tyson - Jake Paul Preview And Prediction

Published

By: Sean Crose

The Tropicana Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City hosted a Boxing Insider Promotions card Saturday featuring undefeated junior middleweight Justin Figueroa. First, however, the 3-0 Bruce Seldon Jr took on the 3-4 Julio Mendoza in a heavyweight affair scheduled for 4. Suffice to say, Seldon completely dominated, though, to his credit, Mendoza proved he was able to take a shot. The fight was slow paced and heavy handed, but Seldon proved dominant enough to earn the UD win he was afterward awarded by the judges.

Next up, the 4-0 Donte Layne battled the 7-3 Shaquille Cameron in a super middleweight affair scheduled for 6. The fight didn’t even get past the opening chapter. Layne unloaded on his man early on, to the point where one might have wondered whether or not the fighter would gas out. A crunching shot to Cameron’s body, however, led the referee to step in and stop the fight before Cameron ended up enduring more punishment.

Featured 2

Mike Tyson Is In A No Lose Situation. Almost.

By: Sean Crose He was without doubt the baddest man on the planet. What’s more, his presence was ubiquitous throughout the pop cultural landscape....

5 days ago

Featured 2

Turki Alalshikh buys ring magazine

By: Sean Crose “Earlier this week, I finalized a deal to acquire 100% of The Ring Magazine, and I want to make a few...

4 days ago

Atlantic City Boxing

Dominique Crowder Ready To Shine on DAZN Nov 16

Undefeated blue-chip bantamweight prospect Dominique “Dimes” Crowder (17-0, 10 KOs) is ready to cash in November 16th on Boxing Insider Promotions’ loaded card, streaming...

4 days ago

Atlantic City Boxing

History: Jack Dempsey prepped for mega-fights in Atlantic City

Jack Dempsey never officially fought in Atlantic City. But that doesn’t mean he didn’t prepare for any of his big battles there. The fact...

4 days ago