Saturday’s Tyson Fury vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov card at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is not a one-fight show. The April 11 event, promoted by Ring Magazine and streamed globally on Netflix, carries a four-fight main card with three additional bouts that would headline smaller events on their own. The prelims, streaming on Tudum.com and Ring Magazine’s social channels, add six more. For a promotion still in its infancy, this is the deepest card Zuffa Boxing and its partners have assembled to date.

Co-Main Event: Conor Benn vs. Regis Prograis (150 Pounds, 12 Rounds)

The co-main is where the intrigue lives. Conor Benn (24-1, 14 KOs) returns to the same stadium where he dropped Chris Eubank Jr. twice in the final round last November to secure a wide unanimous decision and settle a rivalry that stretched back to their fathers. This time, the 29-year-old fights under a different banner entirely. His departure from Matchroom Boxing after a decade with Eddie Hearn, sealed by a reported one-fight deal worth $15 million with Zuffa Boxing funded by Sela, was one of the most discussed moves in the sport this year.

The opponent is Regis Prograis (30-3, 24 KOs), a two-time junior welterweight world champion from New Orleans who has spent most of his career at 140 pounds. At 37, Prograis is on a 1-2 stretch over his last three meaningful fights: a shutout loss to Devin Haney, a close split decision over Danielito Zorrilla, and a late-fight fade in a defeat to Jack Catterall in the UK. He bounced back with a decision over Joseph Diaz last August, but this is a different kind of assignment. He is moving up to a 150-pound catchweight against a bigger, younger man fighting in his home stadium.

Prograis is not treating this as a farewell tour. He addressed false reports of a withdrawal head-on, telling Ring Magazine the fight was never in doubt. He also pointed out what he sees as his advantage in this matchup, noting that Benn’s recent opponents were weight-drained super middleweights who came down to 160, not natural fighters at 150.

Stylistically, Prograis presents problems that Eubank Jr. did not. He is a southpaw with elite timing, sharp counter hooks, and the kind of ring intelligence that comes from years of world-level competition. He knows how to make bigger fighters uncomfortable. But Benn’s physical advantages at this weight are significant. He is the naturally bigger man, he carries legitimate power at welterweight, and he has momentum from the most commercially successful stretch of his career. Benn has also been installed as a heavy favorite, with some books listing him as short as 1/10.

The real question is what this fight means beyond April 11. The WBC has named Benn its mandatory challenger for the welterweight title Ryan Garcia won from Mario Barrios in February. A dominant performance here keeps that path alive and validates the Zuffa investment. Anything less complicates a welterweight picture that is already crowded with contenders. For Prograis, a win at these odds would represent one of the most significant upsets of 2026 and instantly rewrite his career trajectory at an age when most fighters are winding down.

Jeamie Tshikeva vs. Richard Riakporhe (British Heavyweight Title, 12 Rounds)

The best pure boxing matchup on the card may be the third fight of the evening. Jeamie “TKV” Tshikeva (9-2, 5 KOs) makes the first defense of his British heavyweight title against Richard Riakporhe (19-1, 15 KOs), a former cruiserweight who has won two straight since moving up in weight.

Tshikeva, 32, won the vacant Lonsdale belt last November by split decision over Frazer Clarke at Derby’s Vaillant Live Arena. It was a comeback performance in every sense. Earlier in 2025, Tshikeva had been stopped by David Adeleye in a controversial loss. Against Clarke, he clawed his way back into the fight with left hooks, nearly stopping the Olympic bronze medalist in a vicious eleventh round that left Clarke staggering to his corner.

Riakporhe, 36, brings a different profile entirely. He is a former British cruiserweight champion who challenged Chris Billam-Smith for the WBO world title in June 2024, losing by unanimous decision. That defeat pushed him up to heavyweight, where he has since looked sharp, including a dominant second-round stoppage of Tommy Welch last November. At 6-foot-5 with a 77-inch reach and 15 knockouts in 19 wins, Riakporhe’s power translates to the heavier division.

This is a genuine 50-50 fight. Tshikeva thrives in rough, physical exchanges and has the natural heavyweight size to impose himself inside. Riakporhe’s advantage is his structured approach, his experience against higher-caliber opposition, and a right hand that can end fights. The winner positions himself in a British heavyweight scene that is suddenly loaded with names, including Fabio Wardley, Daniel Dubois, and Moses Itauma.

Frazer Clarke vs. Justis Huni (Heavyweight, 10 Rounds)

The fourth main card bout pairs two former Olympians with something to prove. Frazer Clarke (9-2-1, 7 KOs), the 2020 Olympic bronze medalist from Burton upon Trent, enters off consecutive defeats that have stalled a career once seen as a fast track to title contention. His broken jaw and cheekbone against Wardley last year was followed by the loss to Tshikeva, and at 34, the window is narrowing.

Justis Huni (12-1, 7 KOs), a 26-year-old Australian, arrives with his own painful memory. He dominated Wardley for nine rounds last June before being knocked out by a single punch in a result that stunned the division. The talent is obvious, but the question of durability now hangs over his career. For both men, this is a must-win in front of a global Netflix audience, and the loser faces the possibility of being moved out of the division’s picture entirely.

The Prelims

The undercard beneath the main card features six bouts that lean heavily British. Troy Williamson faces Germany’s Simon Zachenhuber at super middleweight. Felix Cash (16-1, 10 KOs), a former prospect who suffered a first career loss and is now rebuilding, meets Liam O’Hare at middleweight. Undefeated welterweight Elliot Whale (13-0, 8 KOs) takes on Tom Hill in an all-English matchup. Liverpool flyweight Mikie Tallon (12-0) continues his development against Cristopher Rios. The international flavor comes from Sultan Almohammed (2-0), a Saudi lightweight making his third professional start against Mexico’s Hector Avila Lozano. Breyon Gorham rounds out the card against Eduard Georgiev at super lightweight.

The prelims stream live on Tudum.com and Ring Magazine’s social media channels beginning at 5 p.m. BST (12 p.m. ET), with the main card expected to begin at 7 p.m. BST (2 p.m. ET) on Netflix.

What This Card Represents

Five events into its existence, the April 11 card is Zuffa Boxing’s first stadium event and its first show outside the United States. It is co-promoted with Ring Magazine under the “super fight” model TKO President Mark Shapiro outlined during the company’s earnings call, with Sela absorbing the costs of the headline bouts while the promotion showcases its developing roster on the undercard. The Benn deal is a one-fight arrangement. Whether it becomes something more depends on what happens Saturday. But the card around him, from a British heavyweight title fight to an Olympic heavyweight crossover to a deep prelim slate, is built to demonstrate that the new model can support a stadium-sized event from top to bottom. The undercard will answer that question before Fury and Makhmudov ever touch gloves.