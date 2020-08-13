David Benevidez Versus Alexis Angulo: Card Preview

By: Sean Crose

WBC super middleweight champ David Benevidez, 22-0, will be facing the 26-1-0 Alexis Angulo this Saturday at the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville Connecticut. The scheduled 12 rounder will highlight a PBC card which will be aired on Showtime starting at nine pm eastern time. Although Benevidez has his sights on bigger foes than his opponent this weekend, he’ll have to get by the aggressive Angulo before going on to face names like IBF super middleweight champ Caleb Plant. Having knocked out all but three of his opponents, Benevidez will be looking to impress in his first fight since he KO’d Anthony Dirrell last September in Los Angeles.

Otto Wallin

Twenty-four year old lightweight Rolando Romero will also be on the card. The brash talking 11-0 power puncher will be facing the 19-0 Jackson Marinez for the interim WBA lightweight title in a scheduled 12 round battle that Mayweather protege Romero hopes will elevate his status in the fight world. Lastly, the 20-1-0 Otto Wallin, who gave Tyson Fury some fits in their battle last year, is returning to face the 32-3 Travis Kauffman in a scheduled 10 round affair. An impressive win for Wallin could keep his name alive in the heavyweight division, while a Kauffman win would help erase the memory of a knockout loss to Luis Ortiz last December in Los Angeles.