ShoBox Results: Lee Knocks Out Williams In First Round

By: Sean Crose

Local fighter James Williams, 16-3-2, was the first man to step into the ring at Connecticut’s Mohegan Sun Casino for Wednesday’s Shobox: The Next Generation card. His opponent for the scheduled 8 round welterweight affair was the up and coming 19-0 Brandun Lee. A vicious Lee assault gave Williams an eight count in the first. Williamswas dropped again seconds later. Williams got up again, but was then immediately sent down and out by Lee.