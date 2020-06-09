ESPN Boxing Results: Robeisy Ramirez Makes it Look Easy With First Round Knockout Over Yeuri Andujar

Robeisy Ramirez (3-1, 3 KOs) continued to prove that the loss he suffered in his pro debut was nothing more than a fluke.

It took Ramirez just a few seconds into the first round before he floored his opponent Yeuri Andujar (5-4, 3 KOs). He staggered back to his feet but soon tasted the canvas yet again. Referee Tony Weeks called a halt to the contest shortly after. It took Ramirez only 54 seconds to get the job done in boxing’s return to action.