ESPN Boxing Results: Kim Clavel Picks Up The Unanimous Decision Victory Against Natalie Gonzalez

Kim Clavel (12-0, 2 KOs) made it look easy tonight against Natalie Gonzalez (6-1, 1 KO). Their contest took place at the MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The ESPY award winner was in complete control from the opening bell. She consistently landed punches on her opponent while evading the attack coming on the other side of the ring. After eight one sided rounds, Clavel walked away with the unanimous decision victory. The final scorecards turned in by the judges were as followed: 80-72 across the board.