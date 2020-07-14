ESPN Boxing Results: Javier Martinez Wins Pro Debut Against Jonathan Burrs

Highly touted amateur Javier Martinez (1-0, 0 KOs) jumped into the win column tonight for his pro debut at the MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Waiting on Marinez on the night was the unheralded Jonathan Burrs (2-2, 0 KOs).

If the undefeated newly turned pro was expecting an easy night at the office, then he was sadly mistaken. The two traded power shots in the middle of the ring and barely allowed time for a lull period.

It may have taken Martinez the entire four rounds to get the job done, but it was a clean sweep on the according to all three judges who scored it 40-36 in favor of Martinez.