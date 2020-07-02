ESPN Boxing Results: Danny Murray Blasted Out in One Round Against Elvis Rodriguez

It was a quick night’s work for Elvis Rodriguez (7-0-1, 7 KOs) as he stopped Danny Murray (5-4) in the very first round.

Murray was barely given a chance to break a sweat as the first punch that landed on his chin sent him down to the canvas. Referee Robert Hoyle began his count but quickly ruled the contest over when he realized how injured Murray was on the ground.

With seven knockouts to go with his seven career victories, hall of fame trainer Freddie Roach seemed pleased with the work of his young prospect.