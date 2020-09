ESPN+ Boxing Results: Bryan Lua Stops Luis Norambuena In The Second Round

Latest Episode

September 18th 2020

EP 37: The Gang is Back in Studio! Current Events

BoxingInsider.com Radio finally returned to their NYC studio for the first time since March for an action packed show. We discuss Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones, Canelo suing DAZN, Gervonta Davis, Errol Spence and much more. We took calls from Otto Wallin and Josue Vargas. Jose Guzman, Henry Deleon, and Curtis Jones joined Larry Goldberg for this can't miss episode.