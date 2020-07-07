ESPN Boxing Results: Andy Vences Loses Second Fight in a Row Against Luis Lopez

Andy Vences once again found himself on the wrong end of a decision at the end of ten rounds. His opponent on the night in Luis Lopez came into the contest as a huge underdog but was undeterred.

Lopez fought a smart fight on the night. He threw combinations and pushed his man back for much of the contest. In the sixth round, Lopez smelled blood in the water as he had his man in serious trouble. Vences however, managed to weather the storm and made it to the final bell.

At the end of ten rounds, both men were convinced that they did enough to pull out the victory as they simultaneously rose their hands in the air. The judges scoring the contest had a difficult time choosing a winner, but in the end, they handed Luis Lopez the victory via split decision. The final scores were as followed: 96-94 for Vences and two scores of 96-94 for Lopez