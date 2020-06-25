ESPN Boxing Results: Abraham Nova Wins Close Fight Against Avery Sparrow

Undefeated Abraham Nova (19-0, 14 KOs) got all that he could handle from Avery Sparrow (10-2, 3 KOs).

With Sparrow coming into this contest off a 15 month layoff and only a few weeks notice, not much was expected of him. Yet, he proved his doubters wrong with the performance he put forward tonight.

He fought Nova tooth and nail for much of the night but unfortunately for him, the judges viewed his efforts in a negative light as they all turned in their scorecards in favor of Nova.

The final tally was as follow: 99-91, 97-93 and 96-94 all for Nova on the night.