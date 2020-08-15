DAZN Boxing Results: Israil Madrimov Takes Home Hard Earned Decision Against Eric Walker

Throughout the short career of Israil Madrimov (6-0, 5 KOs) he looked like a freight train with arms. He absolutely bullied all of his competition, but Eric Walker (20-3, 9 KOs) would hear none of it.

Madrimov came out methodical and landed some huge shots on his man. To the credit of Walker though, he kept pushing forward and landed some impressive shots of his own.

No matter how much success Walker had throughout the match though, he simply did not do enough as he lost a clear decision on the judges scorecards. The following scores were as followed: 116-111 and two scores of 116-110 all in favor of Madrimov.